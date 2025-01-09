Chicago Fire Season 13 returned by putting one of its most beloved characters in the face of danger, causing many to wonder if the character and actor could be leaving the show.

After taking a midseason break following the November 20, 2024 release of Episode 8, Chicago Fire Season 13 returned on January 8 with Episode 9.

Some characters were already at risk of leaving Chicago Fire during Season 13, and since one of the actors who has been a part of the show since its inception was involved in Episode 9's crazy climax, many fans are worried.

Does Joe Cruz Die In Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 picked up right where the midseason finale left off - with Joe Minoso's Joe Cruz in a bit of a pickle due to something that happened years prior.

Many fans thought Cruz was already set to leave the show during Season 12, so a lot are probably already on their toes when Cruz gets involved with anything extremely dangerous or out of the ordinary.

Another character, Junior Polanco, came to Cruz and let him know that he had dirt on him. Junior witnessed Cruz letting Flaco (the leader of a gang) die in a fire because Flaco was trying to force Cruz's brother to stay in his gang.

In Season 13, Episode 9, Junior essentially blackmailed Cruz, telling him that he would reveal Cruz's secret if Cruz didn't commit a crime for him. To make things worse, Junior even threatened Cruz's family, so Cruz agreed to do Junior's bidding.

This included Cruz dressing Junior up as a firefighter so he could steal money, but when they got there, everything went south.

The episode ends in a shootout that involves Junior's men and Cruz. It turned out to be a setup, and Cruz got shot, which likely scared many fans, but it was only in the arm so it wasn't fatal. However, Cruz could be in major trouble since he has no alibi and his blood is all over the crime scene.

What Will Happen to Cruz Next?

Cruz did not die in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9, but that does not mean his character will not have his back up against the wall in coming episodes.

For one, as mentioned, his blood and DNA are all over a crime scene, and it would be nearly impossible for him to go back to work after being shot in the arm and come up with an excuse that didn't raise questions.

In an interview with TVInsider, Minoso was asked about where Cruz will go next. The actor teased that Episode 10 will directly follow the events of Episode 9, showcasing Cruz's thoughts following the shootout:

"The last thing I think you see in that episode is a man in a car whose mind is completely reeling and you are going to learn something — What I can say is [Episode] 10 is a direct cut from nine where you see Cruz sort of after this ridiculous shootout in this paint shop that almost cost him his life and definitely cost Junior his life…"

Minoso was also asked about Moreno, who got away at the end of Episode 9. According to the actor, "the last thing on [Cruz's] mind is Moreno," and the upcoming episode will feature Cruz trying to "shove all of this stuff that was in the closet back in the closet:"

"I think the last thing on his mind is Moreno, frankly. I think he’s so just in a state of shock at the events that have just occurred, that his priority quickly becomes, how do I just kind of shove all of this stuff that was in the closet back in the closet as quickly as possible and pretend nothing happened to get back to work?"

Minoso teased that there would be problems in the firehouse, though, especially if Severide were to start investigating what happened:

"And that is the worst idea that he could have had because he works with a fire cop. The guy is basically an investigator who cannot stop investigating at his own peril — which is a whole other thing that I love about Taylor. I did not think that Severide would ever sort of become an arson investigator, especially because of all the stuff that happened with his dad [Treat Williams‘ Benny] and how his dad was an investigator and all that."

It seems as though that will bring on some major tension between Cruz and Severide, as the latter will likely stop at nothing to figure out the truth:

"I’m so obsessed with the weird mirroring and daddy issue storyline thing that they’ve done with him and how he can’t help but jump headfirst into this arson investigation stuff. And so, yeah, he’s definitely going to suspect something. It’s going to be up to Cruz to keep that at bay and to make sure that Severide knows nothing, but let’s not forget he’s a fire cop."

So, fans can rest assured that Minoso and his character will still appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 for the time being.

Minoso even gave fans a little tease about what to expect in the coming episodes, which will likely cause many fans to be glued to the screen since there will be a conflict between two of the show's original Season 1 characters.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.

