Chicago Fire is back for Season 13, meaning the show's large cast has also officially returned. However, some big names may be departing or have already been downgraded.

Many fans rejoiced when they learned Chicago Fire Season 13 would be released in 2024 since Season 12 of the drama premiered earlier in the year on January 18.

The Season 12 premiere featured the departure of four major Chicago Fire actors and their characters, leaving many fans to wonder who would be leaving at the beginning of Season 13.

Every Major Character & Actor Who Could Be Leaving Chicago Fire in Season 13

Eamonn Walker - Chief Wallace Boden

NBC

Of every Chicago Fire departure since the show's inception, none has had more implications than Eamonn Walker's.

Walker has portrayed Wallace Boden, the chief of Firehouse 51, for the entirety of the show, appearing in nearly every episode through 12 seasons.

In the show, the chief decided to step down from his position to accept the role of deputy commissioner of the entire Chicago Fire Department, leaving many to wonder if Chief Boden would be leaving Chicago Fire indefinitely and what his future would look like.

That means Boden won't entirely be gone from Chicago Fire. Eamonn Walker was confirmed to be still cast in Season 13, just not as a series regular anymore.

It is unclear how much he will appear. Still, fans will enjoy seeing him pop up now and then, especially since viewers aren't taking too kindly to the new fire chief introduced in Chicago Fire's Season 13 premiere.

Taylor Kinney - Kelly Severide

NBC

Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide already left Chicago Fire back in Season 11, but he eventually returned for Season 12.

However, fans were worried in Season 12 because he briefly left again, making everyone think his permanent exit was inevitable. He did return, though, after being absent for a few episodes, but his long-term involvement is still up in the air.

After Boden revealed that he would be stepping down from his position as chief in Season 12, many fans believed Severide might take over, which would almost guarantee his spot on the show for future seasons. That didn't happen, however, as a new chief was introduced in the Season 13 premiere.

It is also important to note that Severide's current plotline that focuses on his personal life could affect how long he will be a part of the show, and, in some instances, is hinting that he may be close to hanging it up.

Fans know that Severide and Stella are married, which could be a recipe for disaster regarding the firehouse since they work together.

However, another wrench was thrown into their relationship when Severide's younger brother, Jack Damon, joined the firehouse; he essentially worships Severide and sometimes doesn't listen to Stella's orders.

In Season 13, Episode 2, things got even more complicated when Damon defied a direct order from Stella that could have resulted in something catastrophic.

After Stella confronted Damon about it, he lied and told her that he didn't hear her orders. However, Severide knew he did but decided not to tell his wife and protect his brother.

Moving forward, Severide's relationship with Stella could start to decline, especially if she finds out that he chose to protect his brother instead of having her back.

If the two begin to have problems, that could spell the end for Severide on Chicago Fire.

Miranda Mae Rayo - Stella Kidd

NBC

Kelly Severide and his wife, Stella Kidd, are at risk of leaving Chicago Fire in Season 13.

While Stella is involved in a storyline with Severide and his brother, she is also navigating Firehouse 51's new chief.

However, Stella is also contemplating starting a family with Severide, something that she likely won't be able to do while feeling the stresses of work.

Due to Stella's desire to begin her own family, many have worried that she could depart the show at any time. If she continues to be at odds with Severide's brother and her relationship with Severide also continues to decline, she could step aside.

However, in an interview with Soaps in October 2024, Miranda Mae Rayo seemed more hopeful about Stella's future, specifically mentioning that she wants children, just not now.

Stella "wants to validate her belief in herself" as a truck lieutenant, and, since having a child would "take her out of the action for a decent amount of time," which she is not ready for:

"I also think that a big part of her not wanting to have kids yet is she hasn’t been a truck Lieutenant for that long. And I think there is a part of herself that really wants to kind of validate Boden’s belief in her, wants to validate her belief in herself and prove to herself that she can be a good leader. And having a kid right now would totally take her out of the action for a decent amount of time, at least a year. And I don’t think she’s ready for that right now."

So, while it is always possible that Stella could depart from Chicago Fire sometime soon, it doesn't seem likely.

New episodes of Chicago Fire premiere every Wednesday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.