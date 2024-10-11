Is Stella Kidd Leaving Chicago Fire? Exit Scare Explained

Fan-favorite Chicago Fire veteran Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Mae Rayo) scared many fans when it appeared she may be departing from the show in Season 13, Episode 3.

Every time the NBC series returns for a new season, it seems as though there are always characters at risk of leaving Chicago Fire, and Season 13 is no exception as fans are worried about the status of some of their favorite characters.

Season 13 is the second season of the series to be released in 2024, and, so far, fans have been trying to get used to the new Chicago Fire chief, Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal, who also seemingly has a mysterious past.

Is Miranda Mae Rayo's Stella Kidd Leaving Chicago Fire After Season 13, Episode 3?

NBC

It is worth noting that fans have already been worried about Stella Kidd or her husband, Kelly Severide, leaving Chicago Fire in Season 13, and the brief preview of Episode 3 that made the rounds before its premiere only made matters worse.

The preview teased that someone would be leaving the show due to being dismissed from Firehouse 51 by the new chief, Dom Pascal.

Pascal and Stella's rivalry was on display for most of the episode. It was displayed early on that he was going to be keeping a close eye on her, even telling her at one point that he would make a final decision on how effective she is at leading after she requested that Severide's brother, Damon, be put back in the floater pool.

While it didn't seem as though Pascal was on Stella's side at all, things deteriorated even more when Damon told Pascal privately that Stella's orders were hard to follow and essentially called her a bad leader.

That caused Pascal to lean even more towards potentially dismissing Stella, but when the new chief went to Mouch, he vouched for her and eventually took Stella's records to Pascal's house.

After seeing Stella's successes, Pascal ultimately decided to dismiss someone, but not her. Instead, he granted Stella's wish and put Damon back into the floater pool.

It also seemed as though Pascal finally turned the corner and began trusting Stella after truly reviewing her file, as he allowed her to choose the new floater for Firehouse 51 at the end of the episode.

So, at least as of Season 13, Episode 3, Stella seems to be in a pretty good position on Chicago Fire, which will definitely cause fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Who Will Be the Next Character To Leave Chicago Fire?

Before the release of Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3, many fans may have thought Stella Kidd would be the next character to leave the show.

However, with her position at Firehouse 51 seeming more secure and her working relationship with Pascal getting a bit better, she does appear to be safe for the time being.

However, other Chicago Fire Season 13 characters such as her husband, Kelly Severide, may not be as lucky once Season 13 is in the rearview mirror.

Severide briefly left the show in Season 11 but eventually returned in Season 12. However, since then, another departure for him has been teased at multiple points, and many wonder if the next time he heads out will be permanent.

It is also possible that Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden could leave the show altogether at some point soon.

After appearing in nearly every episode of the show from its premiere episode through Season 12, Walker was downgraded after his character stepped down from being the Firehouse 51 chief.

Walker still appears in Chicago Fire, but the fact that he was downgraded and doesn't have as big of a role now could indicate that he could be exiting for good sometime soon.

New episodes of Chicago Fire premiere every Wednesday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Peacock the following day.