Chicago Fire's Chief Boden may be in for a lessened role on the show as his future is teased.

Portrayed by Eamonn Walker, Chief Wallace Boden has been a regular on Chicago Fire since its debut in 2012.

Known for his protective nature, he oversees the firefighters and paramedics working out of Firehouse 51's Truck 81, Engine 51, Squad 3, and Ambulance 61, and he is never afraid to risk his life or career to help those he works with.

[ Full Cast of Chicago Fire 2024 - Season 12 Main Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Chicago Fire Ad Teases Chief Boden's Future

NBC

A new promo for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 13 teased a major change for Eamonn Walker's Firehouse 51 Chief Wallace Boden.

The ad starts with a meeting in the firehouse as Joe Minoso's Joe Cruz tells Boden, "You made 51 a family, Chief, and this firehouse a home."

Text then appears on screen teasing "an emotional farewell" as the rest of the footage focuses on Boden, much of it showing him tearing up amongst his team.

Recently, Boden has been on a leave of absence to deal with personal family matters, leaving Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide in charge of Firehouse 51. However, he will be back for the finale.

Deadline also reported in early May that Walker made his own decision to step back from a regular role in Chicago Fire. The character will remain alive and well, and he is expected to reprise his role in a more recurring capacity in future episodes.

What Will Happen in Future Chicago Fire Episodes?

The official logline for Season 12, Episode 13 teases a major decision for Boden that will affect the race for the fire department's Deputy Fire Commissioner, indicating he is far from done impacting the series.

This could mean he will either become the commissioner and get busier with work, leading to a reduced role, or he may lose out on the job and take a step back from working fires altogether for the foreseeable future.

Also important to note is the presence of Laura Allen's Chief Jude Robinson, who feels she is more suited for that position with Boden as her main competition.

However the final episode plays out, fans will be curious to see exactly what plot development forces Boden into less screentime in future seasons, which will change the dynamic for Chicago Fire massively.

The final episode of Chicago Fire Season 12 will debut on NBC on Wednesday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about the OneChicago franchise below:

Is Voight Leaving Chicago PD? Jason Beghe's Future on the Show, Revealed

Who Is Jocelyn Hudon? 5 Things to Know About Chicago Fire Actress

Who Is Leaving Chicago Med? 6 Actors Exiting Series