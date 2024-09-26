Jocelyn Hudon returns as a series regular alongside the likes of Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo in Chicago Fire Season 13.

The 2024 edition of the hit series brings back familiar faces of Firehouse 51 with a new leader after the departure of Chicago Fire veteran Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

Chicago Fire Season 13 premiered on September 25 on NBC.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago Fire 2024

Taylor Kinney - Kelly Severide

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney is back as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire Season 13.

At the end of Season 12, Severide expressed his desire to start a family with his wife, Stella Kidd but wanted to take it slow since he was aware that she needed to think about it first.

Speaking of family, Season 13 also needs to address one of the previous season's shocking reveals: Jack Damon is Kelly's long-lost half-brother.

Kinney is best known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, and The Forest.

David Eigenberg - Christopher Herrmann

David Eigenberg

David Eigenberg is back as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire Season 13.

Before Chief Boden's departure in Season 12, he told Hermann he wanted him to be his replacement, knowing full well that he could take care of Firehouse 51 just like he did.

However, he still needs to go through the process of being promoted to captain and then taking the Battalion Chief Test.

While Herrmann has to overcome his insecurities, Boden believes that his good heart can prevail when it comes to tackling his leadership duties.

Eigenberg previously appeared in Sex and the City, The Mothman Prophecies, and A Perfect Murder.

Miranda Rae Mayo - Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo

Miranda Rae Mayo is back as Lieutenant Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide's wife and one of the mainstays at Firehouse 51.

After bidding her tearful goodbye to Chief Boden in Season 12, Stella is ready for a fresh start which might potentially include beginning a new family with her husband when Season 13 begins.

However, she seems to be not prepared with the idea of having a child.

Mayo is known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars, True Detective, and Blood & Oil.

Christian Stolte - Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Christian Stolte

Christian Stolte plays Randall "Mouch" McHolland, another longstanding firefighter from Firehouse 51 who is devastated by the departure of Chief Bolden.

Still, he holds his head high after Bolden's exit by announcing that he is ready to take the lieutenant test.

Stolte's memorable roles include playing roles in Law Abiding Citizen, Public Enemies, and Prison Break.

Hanako Greensmith - Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith

Hanako Greensmith returns to portray Violet Mikami, the lead paramedic of Firehouse 51.

Violet's romance with Carver is expected to take a good chunk of her Season 13 storyline, especially after she felt guilty when Carver left Chicago at the end of Season 12 due to an incident involving his traumatic past.

Speaking with US Weekly, Greensmith teased that fans can expect to see a "more comfortable" Violet in Season 13 despite her romance woes with Carver:

"[We are seeing] Violet walk into a very new energy in her life. She’s becoming more comfortable being PIC [paramedic in charge], comfortable being with Novak, comfortable learning how to navigate this new romantic terrain of her life and whether she will or won’t move on from not just Hawkins but Carver as well."

Greensmith's notable credits include FBI, Bull, and her one-off appearance in Chicago Med.

Joe Minoso - Joe Cruz

Joe Minoso

In Chicago Fire Season 13, Joe Minoso's Joe Cruz is a proud family man and a well-respected firefighter of Firehouse 51 who is ready for another round of life-saving missions with his peers.

Minoso appeared in Man of Steel, Get Shorty, and Boss.

Daniel Kyri - Darren Ritter

Daniel Kyri

Daniel Kyri reprises his role as Darren Ritter, a firefighter of Firehouse 51 who is also a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kyri has credits in The T, Six Feet Apart, and Night's End.

Michael Bradway - Jack Damon

Michael Bradway

Michael Bradway returns as Jack Damon, a new firefighter of Firehouse 51 who later drops a bombshell that he is Kelly Severide's half-brother.

Chicago Fire is Bradway's first major acting credit.

Jake Lockett - Sam Carver

Jake Lockett

Jake Lockett plays Sam Carver, a firefighter of Firehouse 51 who is on an on-again-off-again romantic entanglement with Violet.

At the end of Season 12, Carver went on a furlough after a brawl with an abusive father who almost attacked Stella.

Violet confronted Carver thinking that he did it because he still has feelings for Stella, but she was wrong since he only had done it because of his traumatic past with his violent brother.

Lockett's notable credits include The Big Leap, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Transpecos.

KaDee Strickland - Monica

KaDee Strickland

KaDee Strickland is part of Chicago Fire Season 13's cast as Monica Pascal. The character is Chief Dom's estranged wife.

Strickland is best known for portraying Dr. Charlotte King in over 100 episodes of Private Practice.

The actress also appeared in The Perfect Catch, The Grudge, and Cruel Summer.

Jocelyn Hudon - Paramedic Lizzie Novak

Jocelyn Hudon

Jocelyn Hudon made her Chicago Fire debut in Season 12, Episode 9 as Paramedic Lizzie Novak where she had a memorable sequence of disarming a child with a gun who accidentally shot his brother.

She eventually joins Violet's team to become an official member of the team at Firehouse 51. Fans can expect more of her heroics in the brand-new season.

Hudon's most recognizable role is playing Abby in The Strain. The actress can also be seen in Pixels, Criminal Minds, and The Irrational.

Dermot Mulroney - Chief Dom Pascal

Dermot Mulroney

Joining the cast of Chicago Fire Season 13 is Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, the new leader of Firehouse 51.

In an official Chicago One promo, Mulroney described his character as a "hands-on chief" who is not afraid of giving honest (and sometimes brutal) feedback to his team members.

Mulroney previously appeared in Anyone But You, Blackwater Lane, and August: Osage County.

New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere every Wednesday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes are also available to stream on Peacock.