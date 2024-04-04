The Strain alum Jocelyn Hudon enters the world of Chicago Fire as Rosie Novak Season 12, Episode 9.

Season 12, Episode 9, "Something About Her," juggles several storylines as Severide, Kidd, and Van Meter dive deep into a burnt-out recording studio while James entrusts Kylie to keep a secret from Chief Boden.

The latest Chicago Fire chapter also introduces a tenacious new paramedic in town.

Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9 premiered on NBC on April 3, and it is now streaming on Peacock.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 9

Katelynn Shennett - Kylie Estevez

Katelynn Shennett

Katelynn Shennett is part of Chicago Fire Season 12's cast as Kylie Estevez, a firefighter assigned at Firehouse 51 and one of the first recruits from the Girls on Fire program.

In Episode 9, Kylie bonds with James, as she helps him get familiar with the ins and outs of Firehouse 51. She also assists him in expediting his first salary so that he can have some money as soon as possible.

Chicago Fire is Shennett's only major acting credit.

Hanako Greensmith - Paramedic Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith

Hanako Greensmith reprises her role as Violet Mikami in Season 12, Episode 9.

After being promoted to paramedic-in-charge, it is revealed that Violet has been struggling to find a suitable replacement for her former position at the firehouse.

Violet meets with a new recruit, Rosie Novak, but is shocked to learn about her messy past.

Greensmith is known for her roles in FBI, Bull, and her one-off appearance in Chicago Med.

Jocelyn Hudon - Paramedic Rosie Novak

Jocelyn Hudon

Jocelyn Hudon is one of the new faces in Chicago Fire Season 12. The actress plays a paramedic named Rosie Novak.

Novak had a complicated backstory. Before joining the team at Firehouse 51, she slept with her married instructor, complicating matters immediately. Still, the charming yet tenacious paramedic is ready to make a name for herself at Firehouse 51.

In fact, during their first mission, Novak impresses Paramedic-in-Charge Violet Mikami.

Hudon's most recognizable role is playing Abby in The Strain. The actress also appeared in Pixels, Criminal Minds, and The Irrational.

Miranda Rae Mayo - Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo

Miranda Rae Mayo stars as Lieutenant Stella Kidd of Firehouse 51.

Stella is thrilled to learn that Kylie (from Truck 46) will be working with the team during missions in the foreseeable future. She also helps Severide track down a rapper named Antoine Kennedy who may be responsible for the fire at the recording studio.

Mayo has credits in Pretty Little Liars, True Detective, and Blood & Oil.

Stephen Ruffin - James

Stephen Ruffin

Stephen Ruffin returns as James in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9.

After struggling to find a job and a new home, James is taken in by Chief Boden for a fresh start.

All James wants is to be independent and get his own place, which is why he is working hard to gain a better financial standing.

Ruffin previously appeared as Carl in BMF and as Wilson in Snowfall.

Taylor Kinney - Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Taylor Kinney

Lieutenant Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) spearheads the investigation of the fire that happened in a recording studio because he suspects that it is a case of arson.

Severide worked with Captain Tom Van Meter and his wife, Stella, to unpack what transpired before the fire.

Kinney can be seen in Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, and The Forest.

Tim Hopper - Captain Tom Van Meter

Tim Hopper

Tim Hopper reprises his role as Captain Tom Van Meter, an arson investigator working at Firehouse 51.

Van Meter and Severide find a body after the recording studio was declared fire out, leading both of them to investigate a possible case of arson.

Hopper is best known for his roles in Utopia, The Americans, and Grave Secrets.

Christian Stolte - Senior Firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Christian Stolte

Christian Stolte is back as Randall "Mouch" McHolland, Firehouse 51's reliable firefighter, union representative, and trusted driver.

Season 12, Episode 9 shows Mouch struggling to find the right balance in dealing with a paramedicine patient named Kathy since it appears that she has feelings for him even though he is already married.

Stolte has over 50 credits to his name, with memorable roles in Law Abiding Citizen, Public Enemies, and Prison Break.

Al-Jaleel Knox - Antoine Kennedy

Al-Jaleel Knox

Al-Jaleel Knox's Antoine Kennedy is a rapper and a suspected drug user whom the owner, Mr. Nicholson, believes is the man responsible for burning down his recording studio.

Knox is known for his roles as LaShawn in Black Lightning, Dizz in BMF, and Gabe Weatherspoon in Sweet Magnolias.

John Lacy - Billy Nicholson

John Lacy

John Lacy joins the Chicago Fire Season 12 cast as Billy Nicholson.

Nicholson is the owner of the recording studio that burned down. He suspects that it was Antoine, one of his clients, behind the disaster.

Lacy has credits in American Crime Story, Hell on Wheels, and Just Mercy.

Eamonn Walker - Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden

Eamonn Walker

Eamonn Walker is back as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden in Season 12, Episode 9.

Chief Boden gives his stepson, James, a brand-new opportunity to work as one of the helpers at Firehouse 51, allowing the kid to have a sense of responsibility while also letting him earn money.

Walker's notable credits include Unbreakable, Lord of War, and Blood and Bone.

Amy Morton - Sergeant Trudy Platt

Amy Morton

Trudy Platt from Chicago P.D. (played by Amy Morton) makes an appearance in Season 12, Episode 9 to help her husband, Randall McHolland, evade a seemingly dangerous stalker/paramedic patient, Kathy.

In true captivating fashion, Platt makes short work of Kathy, arresting her for attempted murder and discovering her psychotic side.

Aside from appearing in other Chicago One shows like Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, Morton also starred in The Bear, 8MM, and The Dilemma.

New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere every Wednesday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about Chicago Fire:

Chicago Fire: Who Is Vivienne Marie? Tribute Explained

Who Is Leaving Chicago Fire? 4 Actors Exiting Series

Chicago Fire 2024 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)