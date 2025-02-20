Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 adds a wealth of guest stars, bringing back familiar faces and newcomers like Spencer Treat Clark, Callie Johnson, and Wesam Keesh.

The new episode of NBC's firefighter drama series, "Born of Fire," sees Violet Mikami helping a former medic she worked with whom she had past issues. Meanwhile, Sam Carver attends a support group to address his alcoholism while Kelly Severide and Stella Kid move forward with their adoption plans.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 premiered on NBC on February 19.

Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 13: Every Guest Star & Featured Actor

Justin Aponte - Isaac

Justin Aponte

Justin Aponte appears as Isaac, an employee from the adventure park who called the firefighters to save the girl stuck on a zip line.

Aponte has credits in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Jury, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Mattico David - Officer Powell

Mattico David

Mattico David joins the cast of Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 as Officer Powell of Chicago PD.

He informs Stella about a guy claiming to be Sam Carver whom they picked up at a bar after getting involved in a brawl.

Chicago Fire is David's first major on-screen acting credit.

Detra Payne - AA Speaker

Detra Payne

Detra Payne appears as the main speaker of Carver's support group, Alcoholics Anonymous, in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13.

Payne can be seen in The Big Leap, Forced Move, and 24.

Jack Shulruff - A.S.A. Daniel Strauss

Jack Shulruff

Jack Shulruff portrays A.S.A. lawyer Daniel Strauss, a by-the-books attorney who informs Flynn and Violet about Lennox's negligence.

Shulruff's major credits include Physical, American Crime Story, and Murder in the Heartland.

Anthony Ferraris - Tony Ferraris

Anthony Ferraris

Anthony Ferraris plays a version of himself in Chicago Fire.

He helps Cruz with setting up a training course for the Girls on Fire program under the supervision of Stella Kidd.

Ferraris is a real-life firefighter working for the Chicago Fire Department and he has starred in over 200 episodes of the One Chicago firefighting series.

Randy Flagler - Harold Capp

Randy Flagler

Randy Flagler appears as Harold Capp, one of the reliable firefighters of Firehouse 51.

Flagler can be seen in Raisin' Junior, Boyband, and The Double.

Callie Johnson - Robin

Callie Johnson

Callie Johnson guest stars in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 as Robin, a member of the support group who had a previous bad experience with Lee.

It turns out that she was harrassed by him and he even tried to take over her life.

Johnson's notable credits include Dark Matter, Mea Culpa, and Justified: City Primeval.

Steven Strait - Flynn

Steven Strait

Steven Strait appears as Flynn, a lawyer and Violet's charismatic new boyfriend.

Flynn asks for Violet's help in his new case involving a medic from a private ambulance company. Little does he know, his new client turns out to be Violet's former rival.

Strait is best known for his role as Jim Holden in The Expanse. The actor also starred in Magic City and Here Awhile.

Spencer Treat Clark - Lee

Spencer Treat Clark

Spencer Treat Clark guest stars as Lee, an alcoholic from Carver's support group who befriends him.

It is later revealed that Lee is bad news to Carver, considering his many red flags such as using his identity to get out of jail and threatening Violet's life.

Clark is part of the cast of HBO's Salem's Lot movie adaptation. The actor also appeared in Agents of SHIELD, Station 19, and Animal Kingdom.

Wesam Keesh - Jared Lennox

Wesam Keesh

Wesam Keesh is back as Jared Lennox, a former paramedic of Firehouse 51 who worked with Violet.

He tried to get Violet fired during their time together, but he was the one who ended up getting bench when Chief Boden intervened.

He returns in Season 13, Episode 13 as the client of Violet's lawyer boyfriend, Flynn.

Lennox wants Violet's help and expertise to help him win his case after he gets accused of negligent homicide. While she doesn't trust him at first, he later proves to her that he is telling the truth, ultimately indicating that he is a changed man.

Keesh previously appeared in Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Equalizer, and Good Girls.

Jake Lockett - Sam Carver

Jake Lockett

One of the featured characters in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 is Jake Lockett's Sam Carver, a firefighter of Firehouse 51 and Violet Mikami's ex-boyfriend.

A good chunk of the episode sees Sam's journey toward sobriety, with him attending a support group session to address his alcoholism.

He has been ditching his friends and coworkers to focus on making himself better. However, one of the members of the support group made some reckless moves that placed Violet in danger, prompting him in a race against time to save her.

Lockett has been a mainstay of Chicago Fire ever since making his debut in Season 11.

Aside from his prominent role in the series, he also starred in The Big Leap, Strange Angel, and SEAL Team.

Hanako Greensmith - Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith

Hanako Greensmith's Violet Mikami is at the center of the juicy storylines in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13.

When her lawyer boyfriend, Flynn, asks her to take a look at his new case involving a medic, Violet agrees to help.

However, she is shocked to learn that her boyfriend's client is none other than her former partner who tried to get her fired in Season 12: Jared Lennox.

As Violet confronts her former enemy, she realizes that Lennox is innocent after being accused of negligent homicide, and she helps him win his case.

Carver's storyline converges with Violet in the episode after Lee tries to attack her in her apartment. Thankfully, Carver and Chicago PD officers arrive to save her.

Greensmith's other notable credits include FBI and Bull.

Read more about the different milestones of Hanako Greensmith in her career.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.