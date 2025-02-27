Sam Carver's major decision in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14, sends shockwaves through the rest of Firehouse 51, leaving fans to wonder if he is gone for good.

Jake Lockett's Sam Carver has been a mainstay of Chicago Fire since making his debut in Season 11. He is a fan-favorite character thanks to his charismatic yet calm demeanor while in action for Firehouse 51.

In Season 13, Carver has had his fair share of ups and downs, such as breaking up with his ex-girlfriend and co-worker Violet Mikami and dealing with his ongoing alcoholism.

Is Sam Carver Leaving Chicago Fire? Here's What Happened

Jake Lockett

A good chunk of Sam Carver's story in Chicago Fire Season 13 centered around his sobriety journey, and his road to recovery took a drastic turn in the new episode that led to his unexpected decision for his post at Firehouse 51.

Earlier in the season, during Season 13, Episode 6, Carver was benched by Kidd mid-shift after committing glaring errors during a call. This was due to him losing sleep over his toxic ex-girlfriend, Tori.

While this issue was sorted after their breakup, more troubles arose for Carver.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 (read more about its cast here) revealed that Carver has been attending a support group called Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) to address his alcoholism.

He met a new friend named Lee (Spencer Treat Clark) from that group, who turned out to be bad news since he almost endangered Violet's life after stalking her into his apartment.

In Episode 14, it is revealed that Carver has been taking double shifts in Firehouse 40 and 51 to get his mind off things after feeling guilty over what happened to Violet, considering he indirectly caused it.

Later in the episode, Carver has an honest conversation with his lieutenant, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), about taking some time off from his post at Firehouse 51 to deal with his issues, revealing that he is back on his drinking problem.

He explained that the only time that he has not taken a drink is when he is on shift with the firehouse. As Carver points out, he does not want to "risk losing [his job]," which is why he needs to get himself sorted out before returning to his post as a firefighter.

Kidd agrees to give him the time off before reassuring him that he did not let her down, mainly because he is taking the necessary steps to improve himself. The episode ends with Violet learning the news from Kidd that Carver will be "gone for a little while."

While she is shocked that Carver did not even say goodbye, Violet ends up finding a note from him in her locker saying, "You've always mattered. See you on the other side."

Will Sam Carver Return in Chicago Fire?

It remains to be seen if Sam Carver will return in Chicago Fire this season, mainly because there is no telling how much time he will be needing for his recovery after his relapse.

Still, the good news is that Season 13, Episode 14 implied that he will be back, meaning that he will not be joining the list of actors who have already left Chicago Fire.

In the final moments of the episode, Stella Kidd told newly-promoted lieutenant Mouch (Christian Stolte) that Carver's post in Firehouse 51 "will be waiting for him."

However, there is some concern from fans after the official promo of Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15, reveals a heartbroken and crying Violet Mikami while inside Gaffney Medical Center.

Some assumed that Carver's life might be in danger due to how close he and Violet are in the series, but this is pure speculation.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.