Twisted Metal Showrunner Says 'Fans Will Lose Their Minds' When They Learn His Idea for Season 4

Season 2 of Peacock's Twisted Metal series is finally giving fans of the original games the storyline they've always wanted to see: the titular tournament involving plenty of car carnage. Of course, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Seanoa Joe return as John, Quite, and Sweet Tooth as they enter Calypso's (Anthony Carrigan) dangerous game that promises a priceless prize.

To make it even better, the show is adding countless new cast members who will join the existing cast, helping to fill out the insane characters that make up the tournament's roster, including Saylor Bell Curda (Mayhem), Patty Guggenheim (Raven), Tiana Okoye (Dollface), Michael James Shaw (Axel), Lisa Gilroy (Vermin), Richard de Klerk (Mr. Grimm), and more.

While Season 2 only just arrived, many are still wondering what comes next. Thankfully, Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith sat down with The Direct to tease just that.

Regarding his plans for the future, the Twisted Metal showrunner declared that "it is extremely clear where Season 3 goes," adding that he has "a lot of plans." He further teased how he has "an amazing idea for Season 4 that I think fans will lose their goddamn minds when you hear it."

Smith added that he "want[s] to go for as long as the fans watch," as the creator feels confident that they "have a lot of great plans for these characters."

While Twisted Metal is not yet renewed for a Season 3, Season 2 is already going over well with both critics and audiences. So, it doesn't feel like a long shot that this post-apocalyptic world will get to go on longer.

Michael Jonathan Smith has plenty more to say about Twisted Metal Season 2, including crazy Easter eggs and leaning into the Supernatural, all of which can be read in full below.

Twisted Metal's Season 4 Is Going to Blow Fans Away

"I Have An Amazing Idea for Season That I Think Fans Will Lose Their Goddamn Minds When You Hear It."

The Direct: "What is your long-term plan with the series? Do you have a certain number of seasons that you've mapped out or that you hope to be able to tell a bigger story with?"

Jonathan Smith: Absolutely. I think when you watch the season full and you get to the final episode, I think it is extremely clear where Season 3 goes. So I have a lot of plans for that. Obviously, I don't want to spoil anything. Like, Season 3 is extremely clear. I have a lot of amazing, fun ideas for where that goes, and I have a lot—I have an amazing idea for Season 4 that I think fans will lose their goddamn minds when you hear it. I have a lot of ideas for that. I think that there's a line in the show that pretty clearly steps out what my plan is, if you kind of can find it... But I'm not one of those people who's going to be like, I have a very strict six-season plan. I want to go for as long as the fans watch. And I think we have a lot of great plans for these characters. And what's great about it is, look, we have a deep roster of old characters to pull from. We obviously can come up with new characters like Mayhem and Quiet and other new characters that were really fun to come up with. So, I think we have a lot of fun plans for the fans.

Including Crazy Twisted Metal References, But Not Going Down the Rabbit Hole

Twisted Metal Exists Within Twisted Metal.

The Direct: "There's a moment where Anthony Mackey's John Doe is literally playing a copy of Twisted Metal. So what are the Canon rules there? How does that work? You know, we've opened up a can of madness. And I'm just curious about your thought process and introducing fun things like that."

Jonathan Smith: Well, first of all, I think it's really fun to—I mean, last season, Season 1, he blows up an EB Games, and a copy of 'Twisted Metal' also falls on his windshield. So, I feel like we have to see a game of 'Twisted Metal' every season (laughs). So, I feel like it's just a fun opportunity to nod to the games that, like those games exist. And I just love the idea of him playing, I think technically, he's playing a game of—I forgot what game he's actually playing, but he's playing a different game. So, he's not actually playing 'Twisted Metal.' He's playing a racing game. I'll have to look at what he's playing, but he is not actually playing 'Twisted Metal.' And I made sure that, because I agree with you, it is too much of a wormhole be playing, actual 'Twisted Metal,' but the 'Twisted Metal' game is on the stack.

Leaning Into the Supernatural for Twisted Metal Season 2

Twisted Metal Season 2 Is Shamelessly Supernatural.

The Direct: "Watching through all of Season 2, I had this feeling that Season 2 really blows the doors wide open on the supernatural. You just deal with it, and you just let everything happen. Can you talk about jumping more into the supernatural with this Season 2 and those video game-friendly elements?"

Jonathan Smith: Absolutely. I think the biggest thing I learned from Season 1 was [that] I really wanted to lean more into what makes 'Twisted Metal' 'Twisted Metal.' I mean, I think we have a character who lights his hair on fire, and I think that's what makes the show fun... [and] special. And in Season 2, I wanted to lean more into those elements. I wanted to lean into [how] you can only see these kinds of things in our show. And I think, like leaning into that fun of Calypso and Mr. Grimm is what separates our show from the others. And I think there's also something very cool, you know, our show is post-apocalyptic, but it's also, there's something kind of eerie about a post-apocalyptic world where there's something more to it. There's something a little cosmic, a little something weird, especially where there's someone like Calypso that exists in this world. And I think there was something really exciting to me, feeling like John Doe and Quiet can drive across this world, and there's something on the edges that just brings a little more eeriness to it.

