A Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss Crossover Is Officially Happening (Exclusive)

According to one of the Hellaverse's biggest stars, a Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss crossover is underway. The pair of R-rated animated series from beloved YouTube creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano have, while taking place in the same devilish universe, remained fairly separate, with only slight nods from one Vivziepop property to another over the years.

That is seemingly going to all change, as both titles are now owned by Amazon Studios (with each series starting to stream on Amazon Prime Video). According to star Brandon Rogers, this will allow the lines between the two shows to start to blur, with characters from one appearing more frequently in the other.

After years of waiting, the Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss crossover fans have been itching for is happening.

Helluva Boss

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct at the U.S. Ne Zha II red carpet event, voice actor on both series Brandon Rogers teased that the pair of series "can start mixing" now that they are both owned by Amazon:

"Well, I think now we can start mixing, what do you call it, incestralizing the characters?... We can start mixing the characters now, because legally, they're all owned by daddy Bezos, and so we can have them do anything."

"I can say that I have recorded stuff across from Hazbin characters" for Helluva Boss, Rogers revealed, adding that "the universes are gonna mix in a way that not a lot of people are expecting:"

"They can kill each other, f--- each other, say hi to each other, go grocery shopping. I think it's really exciting. I can say that I have recorded stuff across from 'Hazbin' characters, and that is a really cool thing to see on the script. But I'm very excited to see what people think of it. I think the universes are gonna mix in a way that not a lot of people are expecting. I'm very fascinated to see how it all plays out."

Rogers is a beloved YouTuber and voice actor who has worked with Medrano on the Hellaverse for years. He writes for and voices the lead character, Blitzo, in Helluva Boss and has also lent his voice to several characters in the mainline Hazbin Hotel series.

This crossover update from Rogers comes after the idea of the two series blending had only been teased in passing. Last July, Medrano told The Direct that she was "pretty positive" a full-on crossover would happen, hinting "it’s never been more possible:"

"I really hope we do. I feel like it's never been more possible with how much love there is behind both series. So it's definitely not an impossible thing to happen. A full-on crossover is my dream. So, fingers crossed, It'll happen. But I'm pretty positive that things will happen."

This was months before the previously YouTube-exclusive Helluva Boss was purchased by Amazon Prime Video in April 2025, joining its Hellaverse sister series on the streamer for future seasons.

Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel take place in creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano's R-rated animated vision of Hell, featuring colorful characters, ogle-worthy drama, and epic Disney-esque musical numbers. Helluva recently finished its second season on YouTube in December 2024, while Hazbin is awaiting its Season 2 release, which is set to hit Prime Video on October 29, 2025.

How Could a Helluva Boss & Hazbin Hotel Crossover Work?

The gates of Hell are wide open for Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, and fans could not be happier.

For as long as both series have been wowing audiences online and on streaming, there have been calls for the pair of shows to crossover. And now, it can finally happen! But what exactly would something like this look like? And when can fans expect it to happen?

The most likely way the pair of series will crossover is focused on Brandon Rogers' Helluva Boss character, Blitzo. Blitzo leads Helluva as the leader of IMP, a devilish Hell-based assassination agency that does the demonic dirty work for the underworld residents.

Blitzo has been previously teased in Hazbin Hotel and was at one point planned to be a recurring character in Medrano's streaming series. So, one could easily see how he could slot into the Hazbin world as one of its fiendish characters hires IMP to 'take care of' someone who is causing them trouble.

As for when this crossover could happen? Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is coming this October, so it could happen as soon as then. Helluva Boss is taking a significant break between Seasons 2 and 3. That means if a crossover doesn't occur in Hazbin Season 2, it could be some time before fans hear from the Hellaverse.