Helluva Boss featured several iconic characters from Hazbin Hotel that strongly establish the connection between the two shows.

The spin-off series tells the story of Blitzo's attempt to establish a killing company named I.M.P. tasked to assassinate high-value targets.

Together with Moxxie (the weapons expert), Millie (the powerhouse), and Loona (hellhound), Blitzo tries to take charge to stop them from killing one another instead of their respective targets.

[ Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Release, Story & Everything We Know ]

Hazbin Hotel Characters Who Appear in Helluva Boss

Blitzo

Blitzo

Blitzo is a murder-savvy businessman who established IMP (Immediate Murder Professionals), a company that offers to eliminate humans on Earth as a way for Hell's residents to seek revenge.

Vivziepop said in a stream in November 2020 that Blitzo and Moxxie were supposed to be included as recurring characters for Hazbin Hotel, but the pair's comedic nature didn't fit the series' dramatic tone.

Still, an Easter egg showing Blitzo's proto-design appeared during the "Inside of Every Demon is a Rainbow" sequence in Hazbin Hotel's pilot that premiered on October 28, 2019 on Vivziepop's YouTube channel.

Moxxie

Moxxie

Blitzo's business partner, Moxxie, is a weapons specialist and the designated assassin of the IMP gang in Helluva Boss.

While he is often bullied, Moxxie is respected by his peers due to his expertise and no-nonsense attitude.

Moxxie appeared in the Hazbin Hotel pilot as a silhouette when the employees of the IMP were introduced.

Fizz/Robo Fizz

Fizz / Robo Fizz

Fizz served as a former big bad in Helluva Boss who later turned into a supporting character.

In the Hellaverse, the character is an entertainer, a theater demon, and Blitzo's childhood friend. He has a robot duplicate named Robo Fizz.

A version of Robo Fizz was featured inside Vox's room in Episode 2 of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel.

Angel Dust

Angel Dust

Angel Dust is a recurring character in Hazbin Hotel 2024 and he is voiced by Blue Bloods alum Blake Roman.

As a porn star in both the land of the living and the dead, Angel is a demon that Charlie Morningstar is trying to redeem.

In Helluva Boss, the character appeared in a picture seen in the background of Season 1 Episode 7 which premiered on October 31, 2021.

Sir Pentious

Sir Pentious

Initially starting as an antagonistic figure, Sir Pentious (voiced by Alex Brightman in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel) soon becomes one of Charlie Morningstar's clients in the Hazbin Hotel, and he seems poised to make history by redeeming himself and going to heaven.

Sir Pentious only appeared as a drawing in Helluva Boss' non-canon pilot and Season 1 premiere.

Charlie Morningstar

Charlie Morningstar

Charlie Morningstar is the main protagonist in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel. The character is voiced by Erika Henningsen.

In the series, she establishes the titular hotel designed to redeem sinners.

In Helluva Boss, Charlie only appeared through archival footage in the non-canon pilot.

Katie Killjoy

Katie Killjoy

Working as a head anchor of 666 News, Katie Killjoy's face is seen throughout Hell as she delivers hard-hitting news in the world of Hazbin Hotel.

The character is voiced by Brandon Rogers (who is coincidentally Blitzo's voice actor) in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel.

Killjoy appeared on a billboard in Helluva Boss' non-canon pilot.

Lucifer Morningstar

Lucifer Morningstar

Lucifer Morningstar (voiced by Jeremy Jordan in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel) is Charlie's father and the leader of Hell.

The character was only featured as a drawing in Helluva Boss' non-canon pilot.

Cherri Bomb

Cherri Bomb

Cherri Bomb is Angel Dust's friend whose most recognizable asset is her freaky smile. She is voiced by Krystina Alabado in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel.

Similar to Lucifer, Cherri also appeared as a drawing in the non-canon pilot of Helluva Boss.

Rosie

Rosie

As one of the Overlords in Hell, Rosie is in cahoots with Vox to try to take down Charlie Morningstar. She is also the owner of Rosie's Emporium.

Rosie was also featured in a drawing in Helluva Boss' non-canon pilot.

Camilla Carmine

Camilla Carmine

Camilla Carmine is a fellow Overlord in Hell alongside Rosie. She is also Hell's top weapons dealer, which makes her connection to Helluva Boss quite fitting.

The character's sniper rifle (aka the Carmine-Crafted) appeared in Helluva Boss Season 1 Episode 5 titled "The Harvest Moon Festival."

Aside from that, Camilla also appeared in a drawing in the non-canon pilot.

Helluva Boss Season 1 and Season 2 can be watched now on Medrano's official YouTube channel (Vivziepop). Hazbin Hotel is available to stream on Prime Video.

Read more about Hazbin Hotel below:

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Full Cast of Hazbin Hotel 2024 - Every Main Character & Voice Actor In Show (Photos)

Hazbin Hotel's Controversial Actor Recasts Explained