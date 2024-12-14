Helluva Boss Just Set Up Its Hazbin Hotel Crossover (Photos)

Fans were giddy to see the latest episode of Helluva Boss indirectly name-dropped a pivotal character in Hazbin Hotel.

The Direct had previously interviewed Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano at San Diego Comic-Con about the possibility of a crossover, in which she said, "I'm pretty positive that things will happen" between the two series and that "it's never been more possible."

Despite Medrano's confidence in a crossover, some fans were still concerned with the possibility since Helluva Boss is completely independent and Hazbin Hotel is co-produced by A24 and distributed by Amazon MGM Studio. However, the latest episode of Helluva Boss has shown the first true promise of a crossover.

Helluva Boss Sets Up "Golden Angel"

Helluva Boss

In Episode 11 of Helluva Boss, "Mastermind," the rest of the Seven Deadly Sins were finally introduced, including the Sin of Wrath, Satan. In "Mastermind," the lead character, Blizto, is on trial for crimes against Hell. However, only six Sins were present, with the Sin of Pride, Lucifer Morningstar, absent.

During the episode's musical number, Satan would go on to indirectly refer to Lucifer as the "golden angel:"

"I've ruled the endless dark since long before the golden angel's fall."

Satan also conjured the flaming image of Lucifer's silhouette, which included his six Seraphim wings, his halo, and the coattails of his ringmaster suit.

Helluva Boss

Lucifer's throne was also shown above the rest of the Deadly Sins. While it was vacant, Lucifer left a note reading, "BRB 5 Min," and a rubber duck wearing a replica of his top hat covered in cobwebs, showing his extensive absence.

The rubber duck is significant since in Episode 5 of Hazbin Hotel, "Dad Beat Dad," Lucifer was introduced to audiences obsessively making rubber ducks to distract himself from his depression from his wife, Lilith, leaving him and his broken relationship with his daughter, Charlie Morningstar.

Hazbin Hotel

A big part of Hazbin Hotel was Lucifer's inaction in addressing the plights of Hell against the ongoing Exterminations due to his disillusionment with Sinners. Lucifer's absence from the trial in "Mastermind" would just another example of him neglecting his duties.

Bigger Crossover With Hazbin Hotel Possible?

Fans have always been curious about the exact timeline between Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, with the only clue thus far being the non-canon Helluva Boss pilot showing the character Loona watching Charlie's musical number, "Inside of Every Demon Is a Rainbow," in which she publically pitched the idea for her hotel.

Helluva Boss (Pilot)

However, Lucifer's exclusion from the trial in "Mastermind" is another possible (canon) clue to where Helluva Boss takes place on the timeline. Lucifer's absence could be explained by him still being a reclusive, depressed shut-in before the Season 1 finale of Hazbin Hotel.

That would mean Helluva Boss likely took place during or even before the events of Hazbin Hotel. It'd be exciting if it were possible for Helluva Boss Season 3 to make more direct references to the Hazbin Hotel series.

Season 3 could even more explicitly happen after the events of Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel, which would mean a more active Lucifer. Maybe even a duet between Jeremy Jordan's Lucifer and Patrick Page's Satan — their rivalry has already been established, and it'd be a shame for it not to be followed up on.

Episode 12 of Helluva Boss, "Sinsmas," will be released in December.