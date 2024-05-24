Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Gets Disappointing Release Update from Creator

The Helluva Boss creator got out ahead of a slight delay for the release of Season 2, Episode 8 of the hit YouTube series.

Set in the same universe as Amazon Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss ventures away from Hazbin's hotel of redemption, putting the spotlight on a Hell-based assassination agency.

The Hazbin spin-off has been on an extended hiatus since the Fall of 2023, taking a break right in the middle of its second season.

Helluva Boss Season 2's 2024 Return Gets Pushed Slightly

Helluva Boss

Episode 8 of Helluva Boss Season 2 has had its release date pushed ever so slightly according to the series creation Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano.

After fan speculation went rampant online saying the YouTube series would return for Memorial Day weekend, Medrano took to X (formerly Twitter), revealing that it would not be coming in time for the holiday and is "looking much more like next week" (the week of May 27, 2024).

She admitted the push was to "make [the show] the best it can be:"

"I know a lot are expecting our next episode out this weekend. Because we are trying to make it the best it can be it’s looking much more like next week! Solid dates coming for the next eps, but this one is just a tad special, still a little cooking left to do! Thank you all!"

This comes following a trailer that debuted at the start of May (read more about the Helluva Boss Season 2 trailer here), revealing the series would be back before the end of the month.

The teaser listed a full release calendar for the rest of the animated comedy. Following Episode 8, Episode 9 is set to follow in June, before Episodes 10, 11, and 12 come several months later in October, November, and December respectively.

Speaking to The Direct in February 2024, Helluva Boss co-writer and star Brandon Rogers let slip that "Episode 8 [was] done," but that does not look to be the case:

"Episode 8 is done. We watched it [in January], and it is an incredible episode. I’m thinking possibly March or April is when it is probably going to drop. It is going to serve on a lot of levels, and fans are going to be very happy with it."

Animation can be a tricky thing to get right, so this is likely a case of a creative team who have been continually tinkering up to the last minute.

Why Is the Wait for Helluva Boss So Long?

Since before Hazbin Hotel hit Amazon Prime Video earlier this year, fans have been itching to know what will happen next in Helluva Boss Season 2.

The show's fall 2023 run ended mid-narrative, leaving audiences hanging with what is to come for the central I.M.P. agency and the fiendish denizens that call it home.

The extended wait for Season 2, Episode 8, likely has more to do with the rest of the season than it does with the specific episode itself.

While surely work is still being done on the show's grand return it could also be the case of the creative team wanting to get Episodes 9-12 into a place where they can announce when the rest of the show will come out along with Episode 8.

One would hate to see Episode 8 be released only for fans to have another six to eight-month wait for the next batch of episodes.

This way Vivienne Medrano and the Helluva Boss brain trust can lock in dates for the entire rest of the second season, as mentioned by Medrano in her Episode 8 release update.

Given the quality of Helluva Boss and its parent series Hazbin Hotel, one can assume it will be worth the wait, and hopefully set up a killer Hazbin Season 2 on Prime Video.

Helluva Boss Season 1 and the first part of Season 2 are on Vivienne Medrano's YouTube channel now.

