Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Gets Exciting Release Update from Star (Exclusive)

One of the stars (and co-writers) of Helluva Boss revealed when fans can expect Season 2, Episode 8 to be released.

The hit animated Hazbin Hotel spin-off has been on hiatus for quite some time, dropping its midseason finale at the end of October 2023 with no indication of when the rest of Season 2 would be released.

Given the record-breaking success of Hazbin on Amazon Prime Video, some have begun to wonder if series creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano abandoned the YouTube-based Hazbin Hotel-offshoot, but that does not look to be the case.

Helluva Boss Star Says Season 2 Will Return Soon

Helluva Boss

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Klein Felt (at Fan Expo Vancouver), Helluva Boss co-writer and voice actor finally offered fans a potential release window for Season 2, Episode 8 of the hit animated series.

According to Rogers (who plays Blitzo and Loopty Goopty in the R-rated YouTube show), "Episode 8 is done" and the creative team sat down in January to watch it:

"Episode 8 is done. We watched it [in January], and it is an incredible episode."

As for when Season 2, Episode 8 will be released, the Helluva Boss creative said he thinks the show will return in "March or April" and that "fans are going to be very happy with it:"

"I’m thinking possibly March or April is when it is probably going to drop.”

It is going to serve on a lot of levels, and fans are going to be very happy with it."

This is the first real indication of when fans can expect Helluva Boss to come back, as fans have waited months to know more about the Hazbin Hotel spin-off.

When prodded on how the success of Hazbin Hotel (which saw the largest global debut viewership for a new animated title on Amazon Prime Video) has impacted future plans for Helluva Boss, Rogers said it has not.

He posited "Helluva Boss is going to come in when [the Hazbin Hotel] storm dies down a bit," reminding people why Helluva Boss "is the better show:"

"It’s going to pick up and then 'Helluva Boss' is going to come in when that storm dies down a bit, and people are going to be reminded why it is the better show. I’m just kidding."

Helluva Boss

He called the experience of working on both shows with creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano "so cool," remarking how rare it is for a creative to have one hit show, let alone two:

The Direct: "Last question for you. For 'Helluva Boss,' do you guys see it going any further after Season 2? There has been talk of a four-season plan, but what is it looking like now that we have this juggernaut that is 'Hazbin Hotel' picking up?" Rogers: "It's going to pick up and then 'Helluva Boss' is going to come in when that storm dies down a bit, and people are going to be reminded why it is the better show. I’m just kidding. But it’s cool. Not many creators can say they have one juggernaut let alone two of them."

"I am always going to have a sweet spot for [Helluva Boss]," Rogers continued, citing the "farm to table" creative freedom they have on the show as the primary reason:

"'Helluva Boss,' I am always going to have a sweet spot for it because it is the show that has zero producer interference. It just goes straight from farm to table, creator to viewer. Straight from what Viv wants to make, and that way it also has a purity that I think a lot of shows lack that have so many producers saying, 'Tweak this, fix this,' and these are people who are not qualified to make creative choices. 'Helluva' has zero people doing that."

Is Season 2 The End of Helluva Boss?

Given the juggernaut status of Helluva Boss creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano's other series Hazbin Hotel, speculation has started to swirl about perhaps sunsetting Helluva after the incoming second half of Season 2.

However, if co-writer and star of Helluva Boss Brandon Rogers is to be believed, there is nothing to be worried about.

In May 2023, Medrano revealed she had a "four-season story" planned for Helluva and seems set on finishing that (via X):

"'Helluva' is a very set four-season story. We are very far from the end but very determined to tell it one way or another."

The only question it seems is if the series will continue on YouTube (here it has been called home since the beginning) or make the jump to a major streamer like Amazon Prime Video.

Medrano's Hazbin Hotel proved to be one of the biggest hits Prime Video has ever seen.

Because of this success, it would not be all that surprising if the streaming giant were to bet big on the YouTube creator and her Hellaverse universe, acquiring Helluva Boss and making Prime Video the streaming home of a potential Season 3.

Helluva Boss can be viewed now on Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano's official YouTube channel.