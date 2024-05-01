Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Gets Official Release Window

Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 8 received a release update after months of silence.

The Hazbin Hotel spin-off (also created by YouTube star Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano) has been on an extended hiatus. The last episode of Season 2's first half aired in October 2023.

Some wondered, as Hazbin Hotel became the animated hit it did on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024, if Helluva Boss would ever return. However, the creatives behind the series remained adamant it was still on the way.

[ Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 8 Release, Story & Everything We Know ]

Helluva Boss

After months of waiting, Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 8 was given a release window.

A new trailer for the R-rated animated series noted the release plan for the rest of the second season. Episode 8 ("The Full Moon") is set to debut sometime in May.

This came alongside release timing for the rest of Season 2. Episodes 8 and 9 will hit YouTube in May and June respectively, followed by the last three episodes in October, November, and December.

Here is a full list of the remaining Season 2 release dates:

Season 2, Episode 8 - "The Full Moon:" May

Season 2, Episode 9 - "Apology Tour:" June

Season 2, Episode 10 - "Ghostfuckers:" October

Season 2, Episode 11 - "Mastermind:" November

Season 2, Episode 12 - "Sinsmas:" December

This is the first confirmation of Season 2's release plans fans have got since the series' last episode arrived in late 2023.

Speaking to The Direct in February 2024, Helluva Boss star and co-writer Brandon Rogers revealed "Episode 8 [was] done" but listed at the time a release window of "March or April:"

"Episode 8 is done. We watched it [in January], and it is an incredible episode. I’m thinking possibly March or April is when it is probably going to drop. It is going to serve on a lot of levels, and fans are going to be very happy with it."

This date, of course, slipped to May. While some may wonder what exactly played into the slight delay, it is likely due to the flexibility of YouTube releases instead of the rigidity of releasing on a streamer.

The full Helluva Boss Season 2 trailer can be seen below:

Will Helluva Boss Season 2 Be its Last?

As the Helluva Boss-adjacent series Hazbin Hotel picked up steam on a mainstream streamer, there has been conversation about whether Helluva Boss would continue beyond Season 2.

According to series creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano, she has a "four-season story" planned for the animated series (via X, formerly Twitter):

"'Helluva' is a very set four-season story. We are very far from the end but very determined to tell it one way or another."

While Medrano revealed that piece of information back in May 2023 (which was quite some time ago), it feels like she will see the series through.

Both Medrano and her fellow creatives are enthusiastic about the Hazbin Hotel spin-off, suggesting that its future is likely bright.

In his interview with The Direct, Helluva Boss co-writer and star Brandon Rogers commented on the "farm to table" nature of Helluva compared to something like Hazbin Hotel where there is constant producer supervision:

"'Helluva Boss,' I am always going to have a sweet spot for it because it is the show that has zero producer interference. It just goes straight from farm to table, creator to viewer. Straight from what Viv wants to make, and that way it also has a purity that I think a lot of shows lack that have so many producers saying, 'Tweak this, fix this,' and these are people who are not qualified to make creative choices. 'Helluva' has zero people doing that."

There has been no official announcement of a Helluva Boss Season 3, but one can assume that (along with Hazbin Hotel Season 2) it will come eventually.

Helluva Boss is available now on Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano's YouTube channel.

Read more about the Hazbin Hotel universe:

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets Exciting Story Update from Creator

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets New Release Update & Announcement

Hazbin Hotel: Why Does Alastor Always Smile?

Helluva Boss: How Old Are Loona, Blitzo & All Main Characters (Ages Explained)