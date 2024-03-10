Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets Exciting Story Update from Creator

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano recently pulled the curtain back on some of Season 2's story.

After building a devoted fanbase on YouTube over the last couple of years, the hit animated comedy was finally brought to TV screens by A24 and Amazon Prime Video.

Following the denizens of a hotel for redemption-seeking demons in the fiery depths of Hell, this R-rated musical romp has been a surefire streaming hit, making the decision to greenlight both Seasons 1 and 2 at the same time look like a smart one by the studios responsible.

A Tease of Hazbin Hotel Season 2

In a recent interview, Hazbin Hotel Season 2's story was teased by franchise creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Medrano revealed the TV-faced Vees will "be a bigger part of Season 2," as the dastardly Hell-dwellers (led by the charismatic Vox) realize they can "fight back" against Alistair and the well-meaning purveyors of the Hazbin Hotel:

"I'm so excited. I think it's made pretty clear in the ending episode that the Vees are going to be a bigger part of Season 2, because now they're kind of empowered with the reality and like the realization, 'Oh, we can fight back actually. That's a thing we can do.' And obviously with characters as hungry as them, it just only makes sense for that to be their goal."

Season 2 "definitely centers around the Vees and Vox specifically," she continued, adding the next batch of episodes will "get into much more of his relationship with Alistair:"

"So, I'm very excited, because Season 2, yes, definitely centers around the Vees and Vox specifically. And it's going to get into much more of his relationship with Alistair, how it kind of got there, and how, with Vox being the threat, how that affects Alistair, and the other characters in the hotel. So, I'm very excited for that, because I love those characters and I think it's going to be really fun."

What Will Happen in Hazbin Hotel Season 2?

As Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel approaches - despite no specific release date yet - fans will be itching to know what will happen in Medrano's hilariously hellish animated universe.

Of course, as teased by the series' creator, Vox and the Vees will play a big part in Season 2.

Also set to make a big place in the series' sophomore effort will be Brandon Rogers's 666 News Anchor Katie Killjoy.

Rogers recently teased as such, telling The Direct in an exclusive interview, "If you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season:"

"And I can’t say what exactly happens in the next season, but I can tell you if you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season. But beyond that, I really can’t speak on anything. That might even be too much of a spoiler. I am very, very happy that we are well in the second season now."

Seeing as The Vees (made up of Vox, Velvette, and Valentino) are fighting the good fight for modern technology and television in Hell, maybe Rogers's Katie Killjoy (a hell-based TV journalist) will find herself on the side of the villainous Vees.

Fans will have to wait to find out, with no official release date for Season 2 being made public yet.

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

