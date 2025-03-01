Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets New 2025 Release Update from Star

One of Hazbin Hotel's main voice stars has a theory on when Season 2 of the animated series might be released.

The breakout YouTube hit was picked up by Prime Video for a full season which finished airing in February 2024, but not before becoming Amazon's biggest global debut for an animated series of all time.

Hazbin Hotel was given a double-season renewal by Prime Video but (apart from some unfortunate leaks) there hasn't been much news about the next episodes in the series.

Hazbin Hotel Star Predicts Season 2 Release Window

Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel star Amir Talai (who plays the always-smiling Alastor) shared his thoughts on when Season 2 of the series might be released during a panel at Fan Expo Vancouver on February 23, 2025.

The Direct was in attendance at the panel and learned that Talai expects May 2025 to be "the absolute earliest" new episodes will be released:

"So [Vivienne Medrano] in a podcast last May said at least a year. That was last May. So May of this year is the absolute earliest. When I hear someone say at least a year I certainly don't think 366 days, so I would go, I don't know, a year and a half? Two years? Something like that."

The voice actor added that the cast has no definitive information about the release date but gave a ballpark projection of between "October [2025] and May [2026]:"

"So my thinking is somewhere between like October and May. That's my guess, but we have no idea, I'm just basing that on what Viv said in a podcast eight months ago."

This comes after star Erika Henningsen updated fans last June, saying production on the new season was "pretty far" along.

Production on Hazbin Hotel Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works as of January 2024, meaning it's had over a year in the production pipeline.

Hopefully, this latest status update means fans will have a shorter gap than the almost four-year wait it took for Season 1 to be released following its initial announcement.

What to Expect From Hazbin Hotel Season 2

Details about Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel have been scarce but some tidbits about the plot of the new episodes has come to light.

In March last year, creator Vivienne Medrano said that the second season would focus on "the Vees and Vox" as well as their relationship with Alastor:

"Season 2, yes, definitely centers around the Vees and Vox specifically. And it's going to get into much more of his relationship with Alastor, how it kind of got there, and how, with Vox being the threat, how that affects Alastor, and the other characters in the hotel."

Star Brandon Rogers also revealed to The Direct that his character Katie Killjoy would have a larger role in the new season.

Along with production on Hazbin Hotel Season 2, many of the same cast and crew are also working on Season 3 of the spin-off series, Helluva Boss, which fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of.

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.