Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Leaks Online Months Ahead of Release

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 has been the subject of widespread leaks several months before its supposed release.

It has been months since YouTube Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano's R-rated animated world took the streaming landscape by storm. The first season of the hilarious Hell-based musical set a streaming record for Amazon Prime Video, becoming the largest global debut for a new animated title on the platform.

Season 1 was just the first part of a two-season order from the streaming giant, which, in the wake of its success, was quick to greenlight another two seasons of the viral comedy.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Leak Details

Hazbin Hotel

Assets related to Hazbin Hotel Season 2 leaked long before its (yet to be specified) release date.

Various images, animatics, and storyboards from the upcoming animated season have all made their way online, quickly taking hold of the series' rabid fanbase.

The leaks seem fairly widespread, appearing on places like Reddit, TikTok, and various social media platforms. They all seem to depict unfinished work from the series' hotly anticipated upcoming seasons.

One of the most head-turning of these unfinished assets includes early animatics of a new song set to debut in Season 2.

The song "Don't You Forget" features characters Alastor and Rosie in a musical conversation, as Rosie asserts her dominance over Alastor as one of the overlords of Hell.

Given how unfinished the leaked asset is, it is unknown where this song will fit into the new season or how it will look. Yet, it seems to fit the Rosie and Alastor characters quite nicely, with a 1930s big band feeling to the song itself.

Besides this, the other leaks seem scatter-hot, with dozens of online frames and character designs. Among these, nothing stands out quite like the fully-fledged musical sequence, but there have been a few nuggets that audiences have latched onto.

Several of these include human characters for both Alastor and Pentious, potentially showing what the Hell-dwelling looked like before death.

In Alastor's past life, he seems to have been a black man with a short but voluminous curly bob haircut. Meanwhile, Pentious looks to have once been a Victorian-looking scholar with puffy pin-striped pants, a button-down vest, and a gold pocket watch.

Thanks to these leaks, several other short scenes went digital, including glimpses of some of the angels of heaven grappling with the demon Sir Pentus coming through their pearly white gates, a snippet of a rock power ballad being performed by exorcized angel Lute, and Pentious seemingly describing his death.

The source of these leaks has yet to be confirmed, and with a release date for Hazbin Hotel Season 2 still not being announced (despite word that it is "pretty far" into production), it could be some time before audiences find out where these leaked assets fit in the series.

Hazbin Hotel is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Read more about the latest update of a Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss crossover.