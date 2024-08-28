A possible crossover between Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss just got a lot more feasible thanks to comments from series creator Vivienne Medrano.

The two shows are top-rated and share nearly identical styles and vibes as one another. They even exist within the same canon (known as the Hellaverse), though within two different cities in Hell—Hazbin Hotel taking place in The Pentagram while Helluva Boss unfolds in Imp City.

However, there has never been a proper crossover. The best fans have gotten is small glimpses of characters on TVs in the background or drawings on whiteboards.

[ Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets New Release Update & Announcement ]

Could a Hazbin Hotel-Helluva Boss Crossover Happen?

Hazbin Hotel & Helluva Boss

The Direct spoke to Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano during San Diego Comic-Con at a roundtable interview, where she discussed the possibility of a full-fledged crossover between her two hit series.

"I’m pretty positive that things will happen," she declared, adding how "it’s never been more possible:"

"I really hope we do. I feel like it's never been more possible with how much love there is behind both series. So it's definitely not an impossible thing to happen. A full-on crossover is my dream. So, fingers crossed, It'll happen. But I'm pretty positive that things will happen."

Both shows have lots of support from both fans across platforms (with one on Prime Video and the other on YouTube), and Amazon Studios has already shown its enthusiasm for Hazbin, renewing the animated series for Seasons 3 and 4.

Having that guarantee of more story "has been great," she went on to confirm, and has helped "[open] the door" for "all these things that [she’s] been wanting to do:"

"What's nice about Amazon is I've been able to tell them where the story goes and what my plan is. I think that added to the decision to do more of a green light. So, I'm genuinely excited for the support behind it. And also, just knowing that so much more of the story is already guaranteed. It's been great. It opens the door for all the planning and the placement of story arcs and all these things that I've been wanting to do."

When it comes to Hazbin Hotel Season 2, the creator also teased its musical elements, noting that in her opinion, "the diversity of songs" for the new episodes is "even more stark" than Season 1:

"The diversity of songs in Season 2, in my opinion, is even more stark than in Season 1. So I'm really excited for people. I can't pick a favorite in Season 2 because some of the songs are just such opposite genres, but they're so equally good in their respective genre that I'm like, it just depends on my mood. Which one's my favorite... But especially Season 2, I think has a bigger range, I think even than Season 1."

Medrano also revealed that Season 2 will dive deeper into more backstories for several fan-favorite characters:

"Oh, absolutely. I mean, that's obviously stuff that I want to thread into the whole show, but I will say Season 2 has a couple of those. I can't say who, but we definitely get some backstories started, and I'm very excited about that because it is interesting; it's like all these characters are in hell, and so it's like, what led them there. So we get a couple in Season 2, which I'm very excited about."

While the creative process is always evolving, "the main arc plan" that she has "is pretty concrete:"

"The main arc plan that I have is pretty concrete, but things change all the time when it comes to actually physically writing. Because of the episodes themselves, we come up with them in that early stage. So what's exciting to me is I know roughly what I want a season to be about. I'm like, 'Oh, I know which characters should be the villain, I know which character arc should happen in the season, and things like that. But the actual facilitating of that is so up in the air."

Further elaborating, she exclaimed how, despite having a plan ahead of time, "so much changes based on the necessities of telling that story:"

"And so much can change. We can bring in new characters, or we could realize that this character should have a bigger impact on this story. So much changes based on the necessities of telling that story when we decide what the arc will be of the season. So I'm excited with Seasons 3 and 4 to figure out definitively what those arcs are because then they'll tell me how much of my plan I can put into it."

When asked what character she wants to explore even more, Medrano was quick to point to both Angel and Husk:

"I really love Angel, and I also really like Husk. And I think those are characters that I really want to spend more time with. And I think just in general, spending more time with the characters just hanging out, because, so far in the show… we have to utilize every episode every amount of time to make sure that [the] story is told in the best way it can be."

She continued, explaining how she also wants to be able to have more "calm moments" with the cast:

"And sometimes that's at the loss of the characters just having calm moments because there's so much happening. So I'm hoping we can do more of those moments as the show goes on because the characters are so fun together. So even just, you know, I know people would call it filler, but even just having an episode where they hang out, and it's just really simple. I would love to do stuff like that."

[ Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Why Has the Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Crossover Not Happened Yet?

A crossover between Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss seems like an obvious move, so why has it not happened yet?

Well, the answer could lie within complicated rights issues. Hazbin Hotel was purchased and is now owned by A24, while Helluva Boss is not.

Given Vivienne Medrano’s positivity on the subject here, perhaps that is not the roadblock it once was. It honestly would not be surprising if A24 might be looking into officially licensing Helluva Boss as well one day, and perhaps even creating more spinoff shows.

Both of Vivienne Medrano’s shows have multiple seasons planned and millions upon millions of followers, so her reign in animation won’t be going away anytime soon. It seems like now is the perfect time to get to work expanding the Hellaverse into its own Hell-conquering empire.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss are both available to stream on Amazon Studios' Prime Video and YouTube respectively.

Read more about these shows here:

Helluva Boss: How Old Is Loona, Blitzo & All Main Characters (Ages Explained)

Hazbin Hotel: Why Does Alastor Always Smile?

Who Is Blake Roman? 5 Things to Know About Hazbin Hotel's Angel Dust Actor