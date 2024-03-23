Helluva Boss: How Old Are Loona, Blitzo & All Main Characters (Ages Explained)

Helluva Boss main characters

The age differences of Helluva Boss' main characters, such as Loona and Blitzo, are not that drastic. 

Helluva Boss, a spin-off of Hazbin Hotel, chronicles the ups and downs of Blitzo's assassination service, IMP (Immediate Murder Professionals) in the Hellaverse. 

What Is the Difference Between Hell Years and Earth Years?

In the Hellaverse, Hell years are the same as Earth years despite Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano's initial claim from a live stream in May 2022 that time works differently between the two realms. 

In Hazbin Hotel's pilot, it is revealed that Hell follows Earth's Gregorian calendar, meaning that it has 365 days in a year. 

Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 2 then showed that Blitzo's calendar in Hell has seven-day weeks. 

Season 2, Episode 4 further cemented the idea that Hell and Earth have the same time difference since the contents of Stolas' phone in the installment show that Hell differentiates mornings and nights as "AM" and "PM."

Lastly, Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 5 unveiled that the same time has passed in Hell after Moxxie and Millie's five-day stay on Earth, indicating that Hell and Earth have a similar flow of time. 

How Old Are Helluva Boss' Main Characters?

Loona

Loona from Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

Loona is the receptionist working under the umbrella of IMP (Immediate Murder Professionals) and Blitzo's adoptive daughter (he adopted her when she was almost 18 years old). 

In the same livestream organized by Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano from May 2022, the producer revealed Loona is 22 years old. 

Blitzo

Blitzo in Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

The age of Blitzo, the de facto leader and the creator of IMP, is still unconfirmed, but there are notable hints throughout Helluva Boss

In Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 1, it is confirmed that Stolas, the Geotic Prince of Hell, is in his 30s. 

Blitzo and Stolas are seen as kids during the Season 2 premiere, meaning that the IMP's founder would be about the same age as the prince.

Millie

Millie in Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

As a tenacious and intimidating assassin, citizens of the Hellaverse know not to mess with Millie. 

Millie is considered by many as IMP's powerhouse, which is not surprising since she is in the prime of her life. 

Helluva Boss Season 1, Episode 6 is the installment where Millie points out that she is five years older than IMP's receptionist, Loona (22), meaning that she is 27 years old. 

Moxxie

Moxxie in Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

Moxxie is Millie's husband and another assassin working for IMP. 

While Moxxie's age is unconfirmed (at this point), some Helluva Boss fans have theorized that he is the same age as his wife, indicating that he is also 27 years old. 

Stolas

Stolas in Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

Stolas, the Goetic Prince of Hell and Octavia's father, is 30 years old based on the reveal from Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 1, "The Circus."

Octavia

Octavia in Helluva Boss
Helluva Boss

Princess Octavia of Ars Geotia is the teenage daughter of Stolas.

Octavia is 17 years old, meaning that she was born between Stolas' late teenage years to early 20s. 

The character's fascination with morbid topics and depressing songs is in line with her teenage years. 

Helluva Boss Season 1 and Season 2 can be watched now on Medrano's official YouTube channel (Vivziepop).

