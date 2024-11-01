Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 11 Release Window, Story & Everything We Know

The Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11 release date could be imminent.

The hit Hazbin Hotel spin-off (available for free on YouTube) provided a hilarious and heartbreaking story parallel to that of its streaming big brother. It follows the employees of I.M.P, an imp-run assassination agency working in the depths of Hell.

After a nearly seven-month break between Episodes 7 and 8 of the series' second season, it returned with three new Season 2 entries between May and October.

When Will Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11 Be Released?

Fans had grown accustomed to waiting for Helluva Boss Season 2 updates, but that is no longer true. The series' creative team has been on a roll, consistently releasing new episodes since it came back in May of this year.

Creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano revealed the release plan for the rest of the show's second season in May, and she has not missed one of those dates yet.

That means fans already know when to expect Episode 11 to be released, having been listed in that announcement trailer as coming sometime in November.

Medrano also revealed the name for the new episode, "Mastermind," dropping hints about it in July 2023 on X (formerly Twitter).

While fans may know Episode 11 is set to debut sometime in November, when exactly remains a mystery.

As Episode 10 debuted on October 31, one can assume Episode 11 will come sometime later in November to space out releases as best Medrano and the creative team can.

They can only push it so far, with the Season 2 finale (set to come in December) expected before December 25, given its title of "Sinmas."

With this in mind, an Episode 11 release sometime in the last two weeks of November, perhaps coming right at the end of the month like the series' previous release, seems to make the most sense.

The full remaining Helluva Boss Season 2 release schedule can be seen below:

Season 2, Episode 11 - "Mastermind:" November

Season 2, Episode 12 - "Sinsmas:" December

Who Is Cast in Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11?

In Season 2, Episode 11, fans can expect familiar faces from the rest of the series to be present again.

Leading the charge in the Season 2, Episode 11 cast will likely again be Brandon Roger as the lovable yet flawed Blitzo. Blitzo is the founder and manager of I.M.P., whose penchant for manipulating those close to him has caused plenty of strife, including in his on-again-off-again boyfriend, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham).

Joining Blitzo will also assuredly be I.M.P.'s weapons expert and straight man Moxxie (Richard Horvitz), the team's big bruiser Millie (Vivian Nixon), and I.M.P.'s 'could not care less' receptionist Loona (Erica Lindbeck).

Below is an expected cast list for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11:

Brandon Rogers - Blitzo

Richard Horvitz - Moxxie / Crimson

Vivian Nixon - Millie

Erica Lindbeck - Loona

Bryce Pinkham - Stolas

What Will Happen In Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11?

Plot specifics for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 11 remain scarce, but that does not mean there is no information.

Thus far in the series, each episode's title has heavily hinted at the story's next chapter.

As Episode 11 will be titled "Mastermind," many have assumed the episode will focus on Andrealphus, one of the series' primary antagonists up to this point.

While not posing much of a physical threat to the I.M.P team so far, he has been working in the shadows, manipulating things into place to gobble up as much power in the show's lawless hellscape as possible.

This was put on display recently when he persuaded his brother to call off the assassination of Prince Stolas. Andrealphus believes the demon prince is more valuable alive than he is dead (at this point).

Andrealphus has been using his brother's hatred for Stolas for personal gain for quite some time now, so this latest episode may see that come to a head, with his mastermind-esque plan fully coming to bear as audiences discover what exactly his endgame is.

Perhaps this plan will start to lay the seeds for the show's upcoming third season, which star Morgana Ignis exclusively told The Direct is already in production.

It could also lead to fans finally getting the Helluva Boss/Hazbin Hotel crossover that they have been clamoring for since day one.

Every episode of Helluva Boss Season 2 is available on YouTube.