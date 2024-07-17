Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 10 Release, Story & Everything We Know

Even though it will be quite the wait, at least fans know when Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10 will be released.

Telling the devilish story of a Hell-based assassination agency known as I.M.P., the Hazbin Hotel spin-off has been wowing audiences since October 2020.

Created by YouTube star Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano, the R-rated animated musical comedy made its triumphant return in late May, debuting the first entry into the second half of Season 2. This came after more than seven months of waiting for the fanbase, following an extended break for the series.

When Will Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10 Be Released?

After two back-to-back months with new episodes in Helluva Boss Season 2, fans are going to have to wait for Episode 10's eventual release.

The Helluva Boss faithful has become all too familiar with extended absences by the series. After ending its first half in October 2023, Season 2 of the animated series finally returned to YouTube in late May, starting a full rollout for the rest of the second season.

A new release schedule was unveiled alongside the first trailer for Season 2, Part 2, showing when Episodes 8-12 would eventually see the light of day.

And, while it is nice to know exactly when these new episodes will debut, a part of this new rollout comes with another major gap in releases.

Following Episode 9 (which was released on June 22), fans will have to wait at least four months for Episode 10 (subtitled "Ghostfuckers").

Episode 10 is set to be released sometime in October 2024, but a specific date within the month has not been revealed.

Thus far, Season 2, Part 2 episodes have come fairly late in the month, so Episode 10 could follow suit, coming toward the end of October.

This four-month gap between releases should be the last major drought for (at least) Helluva Boss Season 2.

Episodes 11 and 12 are expected to follow in November and December.

The full remaining Helluva Boss Season 2 release schedule can be seen below:

Season 2, Episode 10 - "Ghostfuckers:" October

Season 2, Episode 11 - "Mastermind:" November

Season 2, Episode 12 - "Sinsmas:" December

Who Is Cast in Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10?

The cast for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10 will likely look very similar to the rest of Season 2 so far.

Leading the cast will again be Brandon Rogers as the I.M.P. founder and manager Blitzo. Rogers has played the show's central character since its very beginning, while also serving as a writer on the animated series.

Blitzo is just the top of the demonic iceberg in Helluva Boss though. Also likely to appear are Blitzo's former lover and the Goetic Prince of Hell, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham), one of I.M.P.'s most prized assassins Moxxie (Richard Horvitz), and Moxxie's wife - and fellow I.M.P. employee Millie (Vivian Nixon) among others.

Below is a full expected cast list for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10:

Brandon Rogers as Blitzo

Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson

Vivian Nixon as Millie

Erica Lindbeck as Loona

Bryce Pinkham as Stolas

Alex Brightman as Fizzarolli "Fizz" and "Robo Fizz"

Cristina Vee as Verosika Mayday

What Will Happen In Helluva Boss Season 2 Episode 10?

What will make the wait for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10 even more excruciating is the epic watershed moment that came for the series in Episode 9.

After years of mistreating the people around him, including those he loved most, Helluva Boss' titular demon Blitzo had to face the consequences of his actions.

Earlier this season, Blitzo realized he had to face the error of his ways after his longtime love interest Stolas decided he was done getting pushed around by the I.M.P. management demon.

Episode 9 then saw Blitzo trying to plead his case, facing down several of his exes in an attempt to better understand exactly what it was that drove his former lovers away.

The episode ended with Blitzo truly at rock bottom. After a tireless plea by Stolas to get the Goetic Prince of Hell back in his life, the series' central demon failed once last time.

Blitzo now knows it is not just going to take talking the talk to show he has changed to his jilted lover. He is going to need to demonstrate real, actualized chance.

And that is where Episode 10 will likely pick up, with Blitzo pursuing this sort of internal betterment.

How that will play out remains to be seen, but the series' second season seems to be leading to either Blitzo and Stolas getting back together after the I.M.P. manager makes the change his lovers have craved, or Blitzo being alone but working on himself headed into a potential Season 3.

Helluva Boss is now available on YouTube.

