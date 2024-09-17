An actor from the fan-favorite animated series Helluva Boss shared an update on Season 3.

The project is currently airing its second season, which consists of 12 episodes. Nine have aired already, with Episode 10 looking to arrive in October 2024––with the release dates of the final two being unclear.

Despite that, a third season was confirmed to be in development during a live autograph signing session in March 2023.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Now In Production

While speaking to The Direct and promoting her new short film Dracula's Ex-Girlfriend, Morgana Ignis gave an update on Helluva Boss Season 3.

Ignis plays Sallie May, Millie's sister, who lives with the rest of her family at the Rough n' Tumbleweed Ranch. She has technically only appeared in one full episode of the show "The Harvest Moon Festival."

However, Ignis returned to the series in a brand new short this year titled "Hell's Belles." The story followed Sallie and her sister, Millie, as they took on an adventure in Imp City.

As it turns out, that was a sign of more to come for the character.

"The reason that we went back and did that short was to reestablish the relationship that Sallie May and Millie have together," Ignis explained:

"I'll tell you this much. So not only did I appear in that short, but I also wrote that short, which I'm very proud of. What I'll say about Sallie May in that short is the reason that we went back and did that short was to reestablish the relationship that Sallie May and Millie have together, because we only see them in a very sort of fun and snarky, sort of sisterly snipe at each other in that first appearance. And in order to really go where we wanted to go with these characters, we really had to show how close their bond as sisters is."

Ignis went on to tease that "you're going to be seeing her more in Season 2" and that they've "already recorded several more episodes for Season 3:"

"So I think we did that very successfully. It certainly changed the fan art entirely, where everyone's like, Oh, they're not rivals. They are actually very, very close. They had this very close connection with one another, and because of that, you're going to be seeing her more in Season 2. She has more to do in Season 2 before the season's done. And I've already recorded several more episodes for Season 3. And I will say that there is a long story connecting both of them, stuff that is just related to Sally. We have a full arc plan for Sally May throughout the series that we're very excited to tell. Really happy to be able to drop those hints in there."

When Will Helluva Boss Season 3 Air?

It is hard to truly guess when Season 3 of Helluva Boss will arrive, but it will likely be a long while. However, it should be reassuring to fans that voice recording has already begun.

The first episode of Season 2 aired on July 30, 2022. Episode 9 arrived just under two years later, on June 22, 2024.

With the gap between the first three episodes of the second season being roughly eight months, Season 2 might not actually finish until May 2025.

Hopefully, audiences will have at least one episode of Season 3 to watch before 2025 comes to a close, but expectations shouldn’t be set for much more than that.

There is also the possibility of a crossover with Hazbin Hotel, which is looking more likely than ever before.

As for Sallie May, many fans will undoubtedly be thrilled to hear that she is coming back. Not only is she returning, but Sallie’s being set up as a far more notable and important character than ever before.

Helluva Boss can be streamed on YouTube.