After months of waiting, the release of Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12 will round out this latest batch of episodes.

Set in YouTuber Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano's acclaimed Hellaverse, Helluva Boss has been wowing audiences with its hell-based antics since its debut on YouTube back in 2019.

Season 2 of the show initially started, again following the employees of the demonic assassination agency known as IMP, in July 2022, but was sidetracked as Medrano's Hazbin Hotel picked up steam and was released on Amazon Prime Video. It would get back on the road earlier in 2024, ending with Episode 12.

3 Confirmed Details About Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12

Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12 Is Confirmed To Release This Month

After being a series where, for so long, release dates remain a mystery, fans have long known when Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12 would be released.

When the series officially returned back in May (after a seven-month break) with a full trailer for the new episodes, it came with a full listing of when the second half of Season 2 would also see the light of day.

This included a mention of Episode 12, which is slated at the time (and is still slated) to debut sometime in December.

This feels appropriate, seeing as the Season 2 finale is titled "Sinmas" (per Vivziepop).

However, when exactly Episode 2 will see the light of day remains to be seen. Because of its Christmas theming one would assume it will be released sometime before Monday, December 25.

This would be slightly early in the month for most of the show's recent episodes. Four of the last five Helluva Boss episodes have been released sometime in the last three days of the month. The lone exception to that was Episode 9, which came out on the 22nd of that particular release month.

One can assume that Helluva Boss will break this end-of-the-month rule for its Season 2 finale to hit before the Yuletide is over.

Andrealphus Will Return in Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12

The cast for Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 12 has not been 100% confirmed, but one name has been guaranteed to return.

Andrealphus, a member of Hell's upper class known as the Ars Goetia, is the only confirmed member of the Season 2, Episode 12 cast as of writing. The powder-blue and white demon was revealed to be a part of the Season 2 finale back during the series' debut trailer in 2022 (via Reddit).

The character (voiced by Jason LaShea) appeared in a storyboard for the finale during that first look at the series, so, one can assume that, even though that was over two years ago, he will make his triumphant return in Episode 12.

Other cast members assumed to return include:

Brandon Rogers - Blitzo

Richard Horvitz - Moxxie / Crimson

Vivian Nixon - Millie

Erica Lindbeck - Loona

Bryce Pinkham - Stolas

Helluva Boss Season 2's Finale Will Likely Build to a Battle with Andrealphus

Tensions are brewing in Helluva Boss and the top is likely to pop off in the Season 2 finale.

Many have assumed that Season 2, Episode 12 will likely build to a battle with the dastardly Andrealphus, as he and the employees of IMP have long been at odds.

Episode 11 saw this somewhat come to a head, as the employees of IMP were brought in and arrested over the use of Stolas' grimoire. While Andrealphus made a solid case, trying to pin the transgressions on Blitzo and co, they ended up getting off scot-free as Stolas took the fall for all their crimes.

This leaves the members of IMP in a precarious position. They are now seemingly free of the accusations thrust upon them by Andrealphus and members of the Ars Goetia but now have made even more of an enemy of the influential demon.

Episode 12 will likely see these tensions boil over with a full-on battle between the employees of IMP and Andrealphus, likely leaving fans headed into a potential Season 3 with the sort of devastating consequences these conflicts often come with.

Helluva Boss is now available on YouTube.