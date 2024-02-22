One of Hazbin Hotel's stars offered fans an update on where production stands with Season 2, hinting at when the series' sophomore effort may be released.

The R-rated animated comedy from YouTube creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano has proven to be one of the biggest hits of early 2024.

The Amazon Prime Video series set the record for the largest global debut viewership for a new animated title on the platform. With Season 2 already announced, fans are now more eager than ever, with no official indication as to when exactly the series may return.

Hazbin Hotel Star Says Season 2 Coming Soon

In an exclusive interview with The Direct at Fan Expo Vancouver 2024, Hazbin Hotel star Brandon Rogers addressed where the creative team is on the production of Season 2 and when it could be released.

When asked when Season 2 may come to the streamer, Rogers remarked that he did not know but revealed the brain trust behind the hit show is "in the middle of shooting the f--king thing right now:"

"You know, that is a good question as to when it is coming out. But I can tell you that we are in the middle of shooting the f--king thing right now."

Offering the first hints at where Hazbin Hotel Season 2 may go plot-wise, he said, "I can tell you if you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season," adding that they are "well in the second season now:"

"And I can’t say what exactly happens in the next season, but I can tell you if you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season. But beyond that, I really can’t speak on anything. That might even be too much of a spoiler. I am very, very happy that we are well in the second season now."

Rogers also commented on what it has been like seeing the series take off the way it has, gushing that it has been amazing to witness "these weird queer queerdos have a home on the internet," especially one as "mainstream [and] massively populated" as Amazon Prime Video:

"It is great that these weird queer queerdos have a home on the internet, and that it is not just any home but a mainstream massively populated home. And it is now boiling to a point that producers in their towers can no longer ignore. I think that places like - we are on the convention map now. We are actually officially streaming. Other platforms of equal caliber are turning their heads at us, looking and thinking, 'Oh, that’s doing well on Prime.'"

"It is about time that characters like these take the limelight," the Katie Killjoy actor continued:

"To see a show that is so queer-coded and is so weirdo-coded being the number one thing on Amazon that weekend as well as the number one thing on iTunes and Spotify, I just think it is about time that characters like these take the limelight and are not gatekept by producers who are afraid to populate their platforms with these characters and these stories."

He closed by saying, "Part of me is so grateful that this is happening right now," but "part of me is like, 'Well, it is about time.'"

Is Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Coming in 2024?

The more that gets revealed about where Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel stands, the more it feels like a release could come sooner rather than later.

Fans were sent into a flurry recently when one of the series' biggest stars joked in an interview, "Season 2 2027, stay tuned."

Of course, this was said in jest, but audiences still think it could be quite some time before the second season of the sinful comedy hits Prime Video.

However, as Rogers mentioned, the Hazbin team is knee-deep in production. Previously, it was revealed recording was taking place for the series again, but this makes it sound like things may be further along than some may have expected.

According to Hazbin Hotel creator, Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano, the last season took about "one-and-a-half to two years."

Seeing that quote one may expect a release date somewhere between Q2 2025 and Q1 2026.

But that is assuming production on Season 2 started as soon as Season 1 was released. Every indication is pointing to production on the second season having been started sometime before Season 1's release.

While a 2024 release date feels like it may be a bit optimistic, there is no reason to believe an early-to-mid 2025 release date is an impossibility.

Hazbin Hotel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

