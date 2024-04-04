Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Fans are ravenous for more Hazbin Hotel, as the exact release of the hit animated series' Season 2 remains a question.

Season 2 of the R-rated Amazon Prime Video comedy will bring back the same colorful cast of demons from Season 1, following the denizens of Hell as they aim to see if a sinner can ever truly be redeemed.

A sophomore effort for the series was confirmed alongside the announcement of Season 1, but creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano and Prime Video have yet to confirm when Hazbin will return.

When Will Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Be Released?

Coming off the January 2024 release of Season 1, Hazbin Hotel Season 2 still has no definitive (at least public) release date.

The series seems to be in the middle of production on its second batch of episodes, with stars back in the recording booth, putting their voice to tape for the next chapter in the animated story.

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct at FanExpo Vancouver 2024 in February, Hazbin star Brandon Rogers revealed the hit show was "in the middle of shooting:"

"You know, that is a good question as to when it is coming out. But I can tell you that we are in the middle of shooting the f--king thing right now."

This comes as series creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano previously mentioned that Season 2 would follow a timeline of around "one-and-a-half [or] two years," but also hopes the wait will not be that long (via Screen Rant):

"Roughly, Season 1 took [between] one-and-a-half to two years [to produce]. I think it's probably similar [for Season 2] because we are in the early stages.We're in the writing-recording stage, which is very exciting. It's been awesome to get back in the booth with the actors."

If this one-and-a-half-to-two-year production cycle sticks, that would put the Season 2 release date sometime in either late 2025 or early 2026.

Production on Season 1 took roughly two years, with an originally planned release date of Summer 2023. However, it was ultimately pushed back almost six months because of the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes that shut down the entertainment industry for much of that year.

That, along with not having to worry as much about working within the restrictions of a global pandemic (something Season 1 had to grapple with), could mean Season 2 may be released sooner.

But it seems unlikely it would come any sooner than late summer 2025 at the earliest.

Who Will Be Part of the Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Cast?

Heading into Season 2, fans can expect the bulk of the Hazbin Hotel Season 1 cast to return.

Audiences already know Erika Henningsen's Charlie Morningstar will be back for more fiendish fun. Henningsen posted online that she was back in the recording booth in January 2024, meaning the daughter of Lucifer will be back at the forefront in Season 2.

Also likely to join her will be Charlie's feisty girlfriend and close compatriot, Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), the show-stopping Hazbin Hotel performer Angel Dust (Blake Roman), and the mighty detune-voiced Alastor (Amir Talai) among others.

Here is a full list of expected characters and actors to return for Hazbin Hotel Season 2:

Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie

Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious

Keith David as Husk

Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan

Erika Henningsen as Princess Charlotte "Charlie" Morningstar

Blake Roman as Angel Dust

Amir Talai as Alastor

Jessica Vosk as Lute

Christian Borle as Vox

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine

Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar

Patina Miller as Sera

Shoba Narayan as Emily

Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy

It has also been revealed a new voice actor will join the fray in Hazbin Hotel Season 2, as Lillith makes her presence known in this animated version of Hell. While fans know Lillith is coming, no casting information for the Queen of the Underworld has been made public.

What Will Happen in Hazbin Hotel Season 2?

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will be a big one, as the fallout of Heaven's yearly 'Extermination' failed at the end of Season 1.

While Charlie and her friends were successful in saving the demons of the Underworld for another year, that does not mean her work is done.

Heaven may be in disarray, but other threats are looming on the horizon.

The biggest of these new chess pieces set to make their presence felt is Lillith. The Queen of the Underworld has been living safely up in Heaven for years but - as teased in the Season 1 finale - is now seemingly ready to reinsert herself into the political picture of her fiery home.

Other plot points set to be explored in Season 2 include a specific focus on several smaller Season 1 characters.

Katie Killjoy star Brandon Rogers told The Direct his Hazbin character will be "in [Season 2] more than she was in the first season," but would not reveal what that would mean exactly:

"And I can’t say what exactly happens in the next season, but I can tell you if you are a fan of Katie Killjoy, you are going to love Season 2 because she is in it more than she was in the first season. But beyond that, I really can’t speak on anything. That might even be too much of a spoiler. I am very, very happy that we are well in the second season now."

Also set to feature more prominently are the TV-faced Vees who are set to "fight back" against Alastor and the well-meaning purveyors of the Hazbin Hotel, according to Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano:

"I'm so excited. I think it's made pretty clear in the ending episode that the Vees are going to be a bigger part of Season 2, because now they're kind of empowered with the reality and like the realization, 'Oh, we can fight back actually. That's a thing we can do.' And obviously with characters as hungry as them, it just only makes sense for that to be their goal."

Whether the Vees will team up with some of the other villainous forms looming on the horizon, remains to be seen, but it feels likely they will team up with someone to make sure their interests are represented.

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

