Helluva Boss Confirms Who Replaces Lucifer as Leader of the 'Deadly Sins'

The latest episode of Helluva Boss introduced three of the last Deadly Sins, including Lucifer's replacement as their leader.

The Seven Deadly Sins in the universe of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, also known as the Hellaverse, are a group of powerful demons who have ruled over the seven rings of Hell since its creation when Eve ate the apple and unleashed evil upon the Earth.

Due to the nature and setting of Hazbin Hotel, the show was restricted to only the topmost layer of Hell, the Pride Ring, with Lucifer Morningstar being the only Deadly Sin to appear. However, Helluva Boss has been slowly introducing every other Deadly Sin over the years, including its current de facto leader.

The Seven Deadly Sins

Like Dante's Divine Comedy and its nine circles of Hell, the one in the Hellaverse has seven rings of Hell: Pride, Wrath, Gluttony, Greed, Lust, Envy, and Sloth. Each ring is ruled by a Demon corresponding to that Sin, which provides different services to Hell and its people.

According to series creator Vivienne Medrano, the Deadly Sins are also each based on a circus act meant to form a collective circus troupe led by Lucifer, the ringmaster of Hell.

Lucifer Morningstar (Sin of Pride)

Helluva Boss

Lucifer Morningstar is, or rather was, the proverbial ringmaster of Hell. However, after becoming depressed due to his wife, Lilith, leaving him seven years ago, he's since neglected his duties as the ruler of Pride Ring and King of Hell.

His realm, the topmost layer of Hell, is the setting of Hazbin Hotel and is the only ring in Hell where Sinners can freely roam. It's unknown why and how they're confined to the Pride Ring, but it is likely related to the Exterminations or Lucifer's treaty with Heaven that keeps them there.

Satan (Sin of Wrath)

Helluva Boss

The strongman of Lucifer's circus troupe and his heel, Satan embodies the Sin of Wrath and effectively acts as the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins in Lucifer's absence. By extension, it also means that Satan is in charge of Hell itself, including its legal system.

Satan debuted in the Helluva Boss episode "Mastermind," where he was the judge in Blitzo's trial. It's also where fans learned he is "the law" in Hell without Lucifer being around, even going so far as to claim he's "ruled the endless dark since long before the golden angel's fall."

Helluva Boss

However, it should be noted that Satan was "full of shit" when he claimed he ruled Hell before Lucifer, as confirmed by series creator Vivienne Medrano:

"Just because I knew this might throw people and it might be too subtle an acting choice to read. The implication here is that [Lucifer] isn't around anymore therefore Satan can really say anything he wants. [Lucifer] has always been first, [Asmodeus and Beelzebub] know he's full of shit."

The Wrath Ring has an old Western theme reflecting Satan's southern accent, provided by Patrick Page, who was most famous for his role as Hades in the musical Hadestown, another ruler of an underworld.

Helluva Boss

The ring is largely occupied by Imps, demons supposedly created by Satan himself "to be obedient" to higher-class demons. It's also mentioned that it provides most of the food to the rest of Hell, hence its abundance of farmlands and harvest festivals.

Beelzebub (Sin of Gluttony)

Helluva Boss

Famously voiced by singer Kesha Sebert, Beelzebub revels as the Sin of Gluttony and debuted in the Helluva Boss episode "Queen Bee." However, it should noted that her singing voice is Rochelle Diamante, likely due to legal issues with Kesha's record label disallowing her from singing.

"Queen Bee" established that the Gluttony Ring is seemingly the primary home of Hellhounds, other lower-class demons alongside Imps, who Bee rules over, even dating one named Vortex. It's also another way of showing her being the animal tamer of the circus troupe.

Helluva Boss

The episode also confirmed that the Sins aren't related, as Bee told Blizto's adopted daughter, Loona, that Satan was "more like a brother to [her]. But not actually [her] brother." So, it can be assumed that none of the other Sins are related to one another either.

Mammon (Sin of Greed)

Helluva Boss

By far the most detestable and antagonistic among the Deadly Sins in Helluva Boss, Mammon is the Clown King of Greed, with a realm riddled with crime, gangsters, and literal loan sharks. A demon so desperate and shameless for profit that he'd even make a knockoff of Lucifer's own amusement park.

Helluva Boss

Mammon is also seen in "Mastermind" asking Leviathan out on a date, reaffirming that the Sins aren't related. He's even shown as antagonistic toward Bee and Asmodeus for "[enjoying] slumming it with the lower-class plebs."

In his debut episode, "MAMMON'S MAGNIFICENT MUSICAL MID-SEASON SPECIAL (ft Fizzarolli)," Asmodeus even went so far as to say, "I've known [Mammon] since the start of Hell, and he. Fucking. Sucks. Always has!"

Asmodeus (Sin of Lust)

Helluva Boss

The first Deadly Sin introduced after Lucifer Morningstar, Asmodeus first appeared in the Helluva Boss episode "Ozzie's." Ruler of the Lust Ring, Ozz is voiced and sung with flare by Broadway actor James Monroe Iglehart.

Helluva Boss

Just like Bee, Ozz is "slumming" it with a lower-class demon, Fizzarolli, the former best friend of Blitzo. At the start of the series, the two kept their relationship a secret from the public, but Ozz made it official thanks to Mammon.

It's also a little harder to pin down Ozz's place in Lucifer's Hellish circus, but looking at his outfits, association with fire, and theatrics, Ozz is likely meant to be a circus magician or fire-breather.

Leviathan (Sin of Envy)

Helluva Boss

One of the last three Deadly Sins to be introduced in "Mastermind," Leviathan is the Sin of Envy and is by far the Sin fans have learned the least about. Although it's clear that they're meant to be a reference to conjoined twins exploited in circus acts or "freak" shows.

However, their personality does peak through during the trial in "Mastermind." While the left half of Leviathan is seemingly interested in Mammon's advances, her right half isn't, going so far as to move her chair away from the Sin of Greed to her left half's annoyance.

The Envy Ring is currently the only ring yet to be shown in Helluva Boss. The only thing known about the realm is that it's inhabited by demons based on eels and other aquatic life, such as infestor demons, as seen in the episode "Ghostf**kers."

Belphegor (Sin of Sloth)

Helluva Boss

Like Leviathan, not much is known about Belphegor yet, except that she struggled to stay awake during the trial, which is pretty appropriate for the Sin of Sloth.

The Sloth Ring is home to the majority of Hell's best hospitals, including St. An's Hospital, with Belphegor having access to a "stash of party drugs" that Bee always tries to steal, resulting in Bel calling the Sin of Gluttony out as a "jackass" for always doing it.

Hazbin Hotel

Surprisingly, her name briefly appeared in Hazbin Hotel in the episode "Bad Beat Dad" in Charlie's contacts list. It also indicated that the Princess didn't have Asmodeus in her contacts, but she could have had him listed under another name, such as Ozz.

As for what her circus act could be, considering her multitude of eyes, including one on her forehead, it could involve fortune-telling. It might also explain her relation to "party drugs," with some of them being psychedelic in nature.

Helluva Boss Season 2 has been released in its entirety on YouTube, and Season 3 is still, unfortunately, many months away.