Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets Disappointing Release Update from Creator

Fans might be disappointed by a recent update from Helluva Boss series creator Vivienne Medrano that the wait for Season 3 is gonna take a while.

Helluva Boss just finished airing its second season, but fans are already wondering when the next season will be released, especially after that finale cliffhanger with Millie and Moxxie.

Production for a third season has been underway since March 2023, which could point to an easy 2025 release, but what Medrano plans for next season could change that.

Creator Talks About Helluva Discouraging Wait for Season 3

Helluva Boss

Before the release of the Season 2 finale of Helluva Boss, "Sinsmas," series creator Vivienne Medrano told fans on Bluesky that they would unfortunately have "quite a wait" until Season 3 of Helluva Boss.

Medrano explained that while she was "so utterly thrilled to release season two's finale," which she described as "a massive season that took a very long time to produce/release," fans would have "quite a wait before season three:"

"I am so utterly thrilled to release season two's finale tomorrow! As you guys know this was a massive season that took a very long time to produce/release. I want to say this now to let people enjoy this finale as the last big thing of the year, but yes, it will be quite a wait before season three."

She and her team had "decided it's really best for the show to have closer releases of episodes" and "commit to a more traditional release." Medrano even revealed that Season 3 of Helluva Boss would have 15 episodes:

"We decided it's really best for the show to have closer releases of episodes so we want to commit to a more traditional release, we are already hard at work on season three though and making great time! But it's another massive season (15) and we just want to do right by it, the story, and you all!"

Medrano believes that this is for the best and that it "will serve the flow of the story and everyone's excitement episode to episode:"

"So even though it will be a while until the new season begins, it will be bigger and better and I am so excited for everything we have in store and I really think the wait will serve the flow of the story and everyone's excitement episode to episode."

However, there won't be a drought for fans, as Medrano clarified "that shorts will still be releasing during the wait" for Season 3:

"However, I'm happy to say that shorts will still be releasing during the wait! So you aren't looking at no new 'Helluva' content! Lots still to come! Love you guys! Thank you for sticking with us and your patience so far. We owe you so much for it."

When Could Season 3 of Helluva Boss Release?

On November 30, Helluva Boss lyrist Sam Haft mentioned on X that "we’re almost done writing the season finale song for next season" but that he'll "have to sit on [it] for ages." At the very least, it appears to confirm that Season 3 of Helluva Boss is fully written.

Medrano also mentioned in her announcement that the team is "already hard at work on season three [...] and making great time." However, it's difficult to determine when the season could be released, with it being in active development since at least March 27, 2023.

Production for Season 1 of Helluva Boss began in December 2019, releasing on October 31, 2020, and finished with seven episodes exactly a year later—a turnaround time of nearly two years for seven episodes.

As for Season 2, it's unknown when production started, but with 12 episodes, it took a little over two years to release all of them between July 30, 2022, and

December 21.

With the increased episode count and production being ongoing since at least March 27, 2023, Season 3 of Helluva Boss could still begin its release in late 2025. However, with Medrano's wanting "closer releases of episodes," even that might be optimistic.

Thankfully, Helluva Boss fans are used to waiting, but hopefully, these reported shorts will help tide them over until Season 3 is finally finished production.

All of Helluva Boss Season 2 is freely available on YouTube.