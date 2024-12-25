Sinsmas Helluva Boss: Did Millie Cheat On Moxxie In The Season Finale?

After the season finale of the Hazbin Hotel spin-off, Helluva Boss, some fans have begun to wrongfully speculate that Millie cheated on Moxxie.

A lot happened in this season finale of Helluva Boss, which had Stolas acclimating to his new life of poverty while living with Blitzo. But on Sinsmas, a day in which Hellborns celebrate their birth sins, Stolas attempts to see his daughter, Octavia, only for his relationship with her to seemingly become irreparable.

But the biggest reveal in this finale was Moxxie being pregnant. However, instead of being overjoyed by the news, she's distraught, but some fans have reached the absolute worst possible conclusion as to why she's unhappy.

No, Millie Didn't Cheat On Moxxie

Helluva Boss

At the end of the season finale of Helluva Boss, "Sinsmas," Millie learned she's pregnant and called her sister, Sallie May, exclaiming, "I don't know what to do" when confronted with a positive pregnancy test. After her call, she asked Moxxie, "You know I love you?"

Coupled with Millie being the only one to insist on killing the human family with the cheating husband, that's all it took for some fans on social media sites like X (formally Twitter) to make the absurd assumption that Millie must have cheated on Moxxie, which is why she's upset and hasn't told him she's pregnant yet.

Helluva Boss

It's ridiculous to even fathom Millie having cheated on Moxxie, especially after how much Helluva Boss has cemented these two imps being inseparable. There have been entire episodes dedicated to these two being ride-or-die for one another, like "The Harvest Moon Festival," "Ozzie's," "Exes and Oohs," and more.

There are many, far more logical, explanations for why Millie would be upset at learning she's pregnant and not telling Moxxie. None of which have to involve Millie cheating on her husband.

Why Else Would Mille Be Upset Having a Kid?

The simplest answer is that Millie is worried about her and Moxxie raising a child when they both work as assassins, which has consistently put their lives in danger these past two seasons. They were even nearly executed in the previous episode, "Mastermind."

Another reason Millie could be upset is because she simply doesn't want to have a kid but doesn't know how to break it to Moxxie, who might. Something that could prove to have far more dramatic juice than her inexplicably committing adultery.

Helluva Boss

Finally, it could be that Millie believes she'd become a liability for the team if she's pregnant, which could be why she was so insistent on killing the human family, even by herself. Not because she was projecting her own crime of infidelity on the cheating husband but to prove herself still capable of doing the job.

Whatever might happen in Season 3 of Helluva Boss, it's incredibly doubtful there will be an ongoing subplot about Millie having cheated on Moxxie.

According to series creator Vivienne Medrano, season 3 of Helluva Boss will have 15 episodes.