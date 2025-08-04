Ever wondered what a Hazbin Hotel or Helluva Boss Broadway show would look like? Most fans of the beloved Prime Video animated shows, set in a fictional and extravagant version of hell, probably have, especially given their incredible songs and the talent behind many of them.

The Direct participated in roundtable interviews with other members of the press at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC), where the cast and creator of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss attended and offered their thoughts on what those worlds could look like on a Broadway stage.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss creator Vivienne Medrano noted that she "would love for it to happen one day," revealing that she'd "be lying if [she] said there wasn't at least some conversations about it." She elaborated, "There are so many possibilities, and there's so much interest that I would love, love to make that happen one day.

Hazbin Hotel star Erika Henningsen noted that she "[doesn't] want to paint [her] face white," citing how the Elphaba performers that she knows from Wicked always have green paint hidden in places months after the performance.

Amir Talai, who is Alastar in Hazbin Hotel, pointed out that not only is "doing that eight times a week insane," but he "[doesn't] know that [he] could sing any of the songs that [he has] sung thus far straight through without getting extra breaths."

Everyone from Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss (two shows that fans are dying to see a crossover between) who partook in the roundtable at San Diego Comic-Con includes Vivienne Medrano (creator), Erika Henningsen (Charlie), Amir Talai (Alastar), Brandon Rogers (Blitzo), and Richard Horvitz (Moxxie; voice director).

Medrano also let slip in the same roundtable conversations that Helluva Boss fans are in for quite a long wait before they see Season 3.

What Could Hazbin Hotel (Or Helluva Boss) Look Like on Broadway?

The Direct: What would Hazbin Hotel look like on Broadway? Can that happen one day?

Vivienne Medrano: I mean, I would love for it to happen one day. I definitely have ideas, because Broadway is obviously a very different world. And so there's a practicality side, and then there's also the creative side. But, like, there are so many possibilities, and there's so much interest that I would love, love to make that happen one day. And I'd be lying if I said there wasn't at least some conversations about it... There are already so many [Broadway] people I know in this world, so I've learned more about, like, what goes into making a Broadway show, and obviously, but like some of the people I've met and talked to are people who've made them happen. So, you know, anything's possible.

Erika Henningsen: It's already so annoying being a female because we have to put on makeup anyway, just like, it's so annoying. To paint my face white, I'm like, I don't wanna be—I've seen the Elphabas, like they have green behind their ears for like, months after, I was like, I don't want to paint my face white. So here's the thing: do I think a stage version of 'Hazbin Hotel' exists in some capacity? Yes. I feel like at that point we will have been attached to the project for so long, it might be time for, kind of like what the Harry Potter HBO series is doing, where they're like, we can let Daniel Radcliffe take a knee and we'll hire a new cast. But you know, not for a while... But we would love to sing the music live. That is something that we do enjoy.

Amir Talai: I don't know that I could sing any of the songs that I have sung thus far straight through without getting extra breaths, right? Because, like, they're so fast. It's so fucking fast. It's so fast that in the booth, we break it down into chunks, because it's just—it's like impossible to get every single word out. So, then doing that eight times a week, insane, like, I can't. So, just from a musical standpoint, some of that shit would have to be rewritten... And then I don't know how I would turn into a demon on stage.

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers and Richard Horvitz also offered their thoughts on what their show in the Hellaverse would look like on stage:

Brandon Rogers: Oh, the audience is going to be covered in blood by the end of it.... I mean, well, Richard and I would love it, mainly because. We don't say no to anything. But also, we both come from, like, I started acting on a stage. We're both stage babies. And when you're a stage baby, no matter what you identify as later in this industry, screen actor, voice actor, whatever it is, you'll always be a stage baby. It's something in the blood. And most of the cast of 'Hazbin' are real stage babies—it feels like doing like a theater sleepover or something every time we're with each other. And it kind of is because they throw us in the same hotel and give us alcohol and say, 'Don't be crazy.'

Richard Horvitz: I would love to see that. I would love that. I would be there in a heartbeat, although eight shows a week? You know, like Erica, they are loving, they probably told you, they're loving the show and getting a break to go to the conventions and stuff, because eight shows a week is your total commitment. At my age, 38, I think that I could probably do it for maybe a six-week run, would be fine. I can do that. But it's your life. Bryce Pinkham, I went to see him in 'Little Shop of Horrors' when I was in New York two years ago, and I waited afterwards to see him. [He went], 'I gotta go, I gotta catch the train back to New Jersey, because it's, you know, it's the last train.' And I'm like, 'Okay, bye!' And then I saw him the next morning, because I had flown back to LA, in the booth, on Zoom, and he had just woken up from, you know, and then he had to finish with us and go do the show. But I'd like to give it a shot.

