Helluva Boss Season 3's Release Gap Breaks Series Record

Helluva Boss Season 3 was confirmed to feature a record-breaking release gap for the franchise. The hit YouTube series completed its more-than-two-year run in December 2024 and has since hopped over to Amazon Prime Video (like its sister series Hazbin Hotel). A third and fourth season have already been announced for the streamer, though the series' specific release window has not been announced.

Fans got some idea of when the next batch of Helluva Boss episodes may come out during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC)—and it could be a long, long time. Series creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano has a lot of things on her hands, including Hazbin Hotel Season 2, so it would make sense that Helluva will take a bit of a break.

Speaking as part of a Comic-Con roundtable that The Direct was in attendance for, Medrano addressed when she thinks Helluva Boss Season 3 will be released, revealing it could be a record-breaking wait for fans.

"It's definitely gonna be a longer wait than anyone's ever had to have for the show," the series creator remarked, adding that she hopes the actual wait between episodes is "3 to 4 months:"

"Whether or not it'll be released back to back to back, I don't have the answer and I can't say, but I did want us to complete more of the season, if not the whole season, before we get it out. So, it's definitely gonna be a longer wait than anyone's ever had to have for the show. That said though, I think it's really gonna be… the 3 to 4 months between individual episodes that people were getting before, I feel like having to wait a much longer time but getting everything much more together is gonna ultimately be better for the show and better for the audience."

She said the series is "very far into production," so even if the wait will be long, fans know work is actively being done:

"But yeah, I can't unfortunately give an update on that, but we are very far into production and it's looking amazing, so I can hype it up."

This "longer wait" comment aligns with what Medrano previously said about the series, telling fans in December 2024 that it will be "quite a wait before Season 3."

The longest gap between seasons was previously just under a year, meaning fans can expect Season 3 to be released at least a year after Season 2's December 2024 end.

At SDCC, Medrano also made it clear that the record-breaking wait for the new season is because she wants to "[complete] more of the show before we release anything:"

"Definitely not this year. I can say that safely. I think just because it's a very big season and what we, and this is actually something that, even if Amazon hadn't come into the picture, we were already planning, which is just completing more of the show before we release anything, just because we feel like the show deserves to be watched a little bit more the way we're writing it, which is meant to be watched back to back to back."

Elsewhere in the interview, the renowned YouTube creator also teased that Helluva Boss might not be the only Hazbin Hotel spin-off she has been toiling away on, positing, "I have ideas for even more potential spin-offs or world builds," it is just "up to A24 and Amazon if those happen:"

"I would love to. I would love to. I have ideas for even more potential spin-offs or world builds, so I guess it's just up to up to A24 and Amazon if those happen, so we'll see."

Helluva Boss takes place in the Hazbin Hotel universe. It is yet another R-rated musical comedy series from Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano set in a brutal, bleak, and fiendishly hilarious version of Hell. The animated spin-off follows the employees of I.M.P., a Hell-based assassination agency, and their many different jobs.

Why Is Helluva Boss Season 3 Going To Take So Long?

Helluva Boss

One of the most significant issues (if you want to call it that) with Helluva Boss Season 2 was how long it took to air in its entirety. Starting in July 2022, it took over two years before the Season 2 finale finally debuted in December 2024, with some gaps between episodes of upwards of six months sprinkled in there.

While this record-breaking wait for Season 3 might be hard to bear for fans wanting to see their favorite characters back getting up to no good once again, it is probably for the best.

As Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano said, she hopes to have "more of the show [ready] before we release anything" to avoid the lengthy gaps that were seen in the show's second season.

One also has to factor in the environment in which Season 3 is being made now. Medrano noted that it would be a long wait for the show's third season, even with Amazon Prime Video now producing the series alongside SpindleHorse.

The fact of the matter is that Helluva Boss is now an Amazon Studios and A24 product (just like Hazbin Hotel). That means that Medrano and her team can no longer drop new episodes whenever they want. Instead, there are content calendars to consider, which could also be contributing to the wait.

With Hazbin Hotel Season 2 also on the way (read more about when Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will be released here), surely the streamer will not want the two series to be released too close together to not flood audiences with Hellaverse content.