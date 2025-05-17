Chicago Med Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Is Now Pregnant

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21 ended with a big reveal about a fan-favorite character that sets up her complex arc in the finale and beyond. Jessy Schram's Hannah Asher is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Medical Center, and she has been part of the main cast of Chicago Med since Season 5 on NBC.

Much of the focal point of Asher's early journey in Chicago Med was her recovery from her addiction, which ultimately led to her being clean midway into Season 7. She has propelled her career since then.

In Season 10, Asher's relationship with Dr. Mitchell Ripley (played by Luke Mitchell, who had his share of exit scares in Chicago Med this season) takes center stage, and the pair have since broken up but remained friends amid everything. Asher's strong friendship with Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) also takes a turn after he appears not to be on board with the idea of her being a surrogate mother for her sister.

NBC

In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21, Asher was finally moving forward with her plans of surrogacy, but she received shocking news at the end of the episode that changed everything.

Asher received a phone call from Dr. Tessen from Chicago Reproductive Health to tell her that they can't accept her as a surrogate because they learned something from her lab results.

In the episode's final moments, fan-favorite Dr. Asher discovered she was pregnant, but the identity of the father of her baby is still being kept under wraps.

The big reveal in the end didn't sit well with some Chicago Med fans, with some calling it a disappointment and a cop out that derailed Asher's development in the season.

Aside from Asher's pregnancy twist, Chicago Med's new episode also brought back Robin Charles (played by The Rookie's Mekia Cox) in a surprising twist. Dr. Lenox stood her ground against the abusive Dr. Hayes, and Dr. Frost and Maggie treated a patient who was in the midst of a lung transplant.

Who Is the Father of Asher’s Baby in Chicago Med?

NBC

Chicago Med Season 10's upcoming finale is expected to drop a major bombshell about Asher's pregnancy, which involves the father's identity.

While Chicago Med's new episode teased Dr. Ripley as the father because he held his best friend's baby almost the whole time, it's worth noting that Dr. Asher and Dr. Ripley have been separated for weeks, making it unlikely for him to be the father unless they hooked up off-screen.

However, a past episode in Season 10 could provide a strong hint at the father of Asher's baby, and it could be none other than Dr. Dean Archer.

In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17, Archer learned about the death of his ex-wife, but he chose to work that day instead of dealing with his grief.

The episode ended with Asher heading over to Archer's place for dinner. Archer, who was vulnerable at that time, agreed to invite her in.

Not much is known about whether something happened between them during that night, but Asher's pregnancy reveal may have cemented everything.

Chicago Med's Season 10 finale could see Asher dropping the news to Archer in the final moments, ending the episode with a cliffhanger that carries over in Season 11.