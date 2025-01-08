The Rookie Season 7 adds three new cast members to its stellar lineup: Eric Augustine, Patrick Keleher, and Ivan Hernandez.

While the seventh season of the well-acclaimed ABC crime series will explore many storylines, Jason's escape from prison is at the center. John and Bailey are in trouble because their sworn enemy is out for revenge.

Elsewhere, Chenford fans are waiting for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen to reunite after a heartbreaking breakup in Season 6.

The Rookie Season 7 premiered on ABC on January 7.

The Rookie Season 7 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion returns to lead the cast of The Rookie Season 7 as John Nolan.

After contemplating starting a family with Bailey in the Season 6 finale, their plan gets derailed after their enemies, Oscar Hutchinson and Jason Wyler, escape from prison with the help of big bad Monica Stevens.

In Season 7, John devises a plan to protect himself, his wife, and everyone closest to him as they try to find Oscar and Jason and again put them behind bars.

Fillion is best known for appearing in notable projects like Firefly, Castle, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

He is also one of the main actors in James Gunn's Superman as Green Lantern hero Guy Gardner.

Melissa O'Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O'Neil

Melissa O’Neil is back as Lucy Chen, an LAPD officer, aspiring detective, and Tim Bradford's ex-girlfriend.

While she is still reeling from her breakup with Bradford in Season 6, Lucy makes a death-defying move to swoop in and save her ex-boyfriend from certain demise in the finale, and fans would agree that sparks are still flying between the two former lovers.

In addition to potentially getting back together with Bradford, Lucy appears to have her sights set on becoming a detective.

Chen previously appeared in Dark Matter, Condor, and A Simple Favor.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford, a longtime officer of the LAPD Metro Unit and Lucy Chen's ex-boyfriend.

Aside from potentially reuniting with Chen, Bradford has a lot on his plate in Season 7 as a new wave of rookies join the department.

Winter's most recognizable role is playing Rex Brady in over 400 episodes of Days of Our Lives. The actor also appeared in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Fantasy Island.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Juarez

Lisseth Chavez

Lisseth Chavez stars as Celina Suarez, a rookie cop under John Nolan's supervision.

At the end of Season 6, Celina moves in with Lucy, and the pair's growing friendship is expected to be one of the highlights of the brand-new season.

Chavez became a valuable cast member of the final few seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, where she portrayed Spooner. The actress also starred in Chicago P.D., The Fosters, and Station 19.

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones

Sergeant Wade Grey (played by Richard T. Jones) is the Watch Commander of Mid-Wilshire.

Sergeant Grey is set to steer the ship and anchor his team as danger awaits due to Oscar Hutchinson and Jason Wyler's dangerous returns. He also has a bone to pick with the villainous Monica Stevens.

Jones is a seasoned actor with over 100 credits, with roles in Santa Clarita Diet, The Hard Hit, and Round of Your Life.

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore returns as Wesley Evers, the Assistant District Attorney and Angela Lopez's husband.

X-Men fans may recognize Ashmore for his role as Bobby Drake (aka Ice Man) in Fox's first wave of X-Men movies. The actor also appeared in Frozen, Into the Dark, and S.W.A.T.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa Diaz is back as LAPD Detective Angela Lopez in The Rookie Season 7.

After leading an off-the-books investigation in The Rookie, Season 6, Episode 10, which involved catching a culprit known as Gundo, Angela is expected to lead the team to find the two escaped convicts tied to John Nolan's past. Elsewhere, she is also set to help Tim Bradford sort out his personal life in the new season.

Diaz previously appeared in The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Revolution, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan plays Bailey Dune, John Nolan's wife and a paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Jenna's real-life pregnancy is central to her behind-the-scenes story in Season 6 after she filmed scenes while pregnant. It has been confirmed that Dewan will miss some time in the early episodes of Season 7 due to her pregnancy.

Still, she is set to return since her character, Bailey, has issues with her abusive ex-husband, who just got out of prison. She also has plans to start a family with Nolan.

Dewan can be seen in The CW's Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Step Up, and Take the Lead.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox reprises her role as LAPD Detective Nyla Harper in the brand-new season.

Speaking with TVLine ahead of Season 7's premiere, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley teased that Harper will be involved in more drama and she is "definitely going to get pushed to the limits:"

"There is drama. There is drama ahead. This is a big season for Harper, and for James. Without spoiling anything, Harper is definitely going to get pushed to the limits, a bunch. There are some big emotions coming down the road."

Cox's notable credits include Undercovers, Almost Human, and Chicago Med.

Ivan Hernandez - Detective Graham

Ivan Hernandez

Ivan Hernandez joins the cast of The Rookie Season 7 as Detective Graham of the LAPD.

In an interview with TVLine, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley teased that Graham's presence serves as a "personal obstacle" against Wesley:

"He plays a detective at our station who ends up becoming a personal obstacle for Wesley — but in a fun way."

Hernandez previously starred in Devious Maids, The Good Wife, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Patrick Keleher - Seth

Patrick Keleher

Patrick Keleher is another newcomer in The Rookie Season 7. The actor plays Seth, a new rookie who has trouble making quick and decisive actions on the field.

Keleher is known for appearing in The Egos, Dr. Alan Venture Man, and Dream Slasher.

Deric Augustine - Miles

Deric Augustine

One of the fresh faces in The Rookie Season 7 is Deric Augustine as Miles.

Miles is a former officer in Texas who is transferred to the LAPD. Despite having two years of experience, he is relegated to a rookie cop in training.

Augustine has credits in Cloak & Dagger, All American, and Godfather of Harlem.

Jared Bankens

Jared Bankens

Jared Bankens is another guest star who appears in The Rookie Season 7, whose character encounters rookie cop Celina Juarez in an unexpected interrogation.

Bankens can be seen in Looking for Alaska, Twisted Metal, and Off Ramp.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 2 is confirmed to premiere on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 14.

The episodes stream on Hulu the following day.