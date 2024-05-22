The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10 features exciting cameos and major cliffhangers that set up Season 7.

The show's season finale, "Escape Plan," has to juggle several storylines to close Season 6 with a bang. This includes Nolan and Bailey's decision to start a family, Chen and Bradford's complex relationship, and the team's high-stakes mission to stop Monica.

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10 premiered on ABC on May 21.

Every Main Cast Member of The Rookie Season 6 Finale

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion portrays John Nolan in The Rookie Season 6 finale.

Nolan teams up with Nia Harper for an observe-only mission abroad that (as usual) goes haywire. The two track down Monica as they try to save Dr. Blair London from harm's way.

The observe-only mission eventually becomes a high-stakes chase in Argentina as Nolan and Harper clash with Monica and her allies.

Elsewhere, Nolan and Bailey contemplate (for real, this time) about starting a family.

Fans may recognize Fillion for his roles as Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and Joe Flynn in Castle. The actor also appeared in superhero movies like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Lisseth Chavez

Celina Suarez (played by Lisseth Chavez) plays an important role in the season finale since she is the one who discovers the connection between Blair London and Monica Stevens.

Chavez is best known for her work on the Arrowverse as she portrayed Spooner in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The actress also appeared in Chicago P.D. and The Fosters.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa Diaz stars as LAPD Detective Angela Lopez.

With Nolan and Harper abroad, Lopez spearheads the off-the-books investigation of the remaining team members in Los Angeles with an operation focused on catching Gundo.

Diaz is known for her roles in Shark Night, Red Dawn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Melissa O’Neil portrays Lucy Chen, an LAPD officer, aspiring detective, and Tim Bradford's ex-girlfriend.

Chen continues her undercover work in the house of money launderer Christian Bautista as she sets out to unpack the connection between Monica Stevens and the rest of the city's criminal underbelly.

During the LAPD's mission against Gundo, Chen also makes a risky move to save Bradford from certain death.

O'Neil can be seen in Dark Matter, A Simple Favor, and iZombie.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter's Tim Bradford has a lot of emotional baggage to carry after his breakup with Lucy Chen.

In The Rookie Season 6 finale, however, Bradford is all about business as he tries to catch Gundo during an LAPD operation that goes downhill.

The good thing, though, is that his ex, Lucy, comes in to rescue him from almost dying during the mission

Winter has credits in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Days of Our Lives.

Richard T. Jones - Sergeant Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones

Sergeant Wade Grey is the Watch Commander of Mid-Wilshire. The character is played on-screen by Richard T. Jones.

Grey asks for help from the FBI since his team does not know who to trust due to Blair's intervention. He also assigns Nolan and Harper in a mission in Argentina.

Jones previously starred in Santa Clarita Diet, Criminal Minds, and Narcos.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox's Detective Nyla Harper returns to team up with John Nolan on a mission abroad (in Argentina) to catch Monica Stevens in the act.

Harper and Nolan go rogue in a foreign country as they utilize everything to catch Monica with the help of FBI operatives.

Cox previously appeared in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Undercovers, and Almost Human.

Bridget Regan - Monica Stevens

Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan's Monica Stevens is back to pull the villainous strings in The Rookie Season 6 finale.

Monica heads to Argentina to make a deal with another dangerous criminal named Jakob Olmstead to ask him to save her life from her enemies.

She also betrays Dr. Blair London by using her as insurance since she is set to give her up to Olmstead.

Regan's iconic roles include playing Rose in Jane the Virgin, Frances in Paradise Lost, and Rockin' Roxy in The Winchesters.

Tru Valentino - Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino

Tru Valentino returns as Aaron Thorsen, a rookie cop and a trusted member of the core LAPD group in The Rookie.

Thorsen takes part in the LAPD's operation to take down Gundo once and for all so that they can trace who is really behind the illegal shenanigans.

Tru Valentino is a voice actor whose notable credits include Spidey and His Amazing Friends, The Croods: Family Tree, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan returns to bring Bailey Nune to life in the Season 6 finale.

After a heart-to-heart talk with Nolan at the beginning of the episode, Bailey appears to have already agreed with the mutual decision to adopt a kid and start a family, with her calling it a "beautiful decision."

Dewan previously appeared in The CW's Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Step Up, and Take the Lead.

Danielle Campbell - Blair London

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell reprises her role as Dr. Blair London, a rookie cop psychiatrist who is under investigation for being in cahoots with the villainous Monica Stevens.

After agreeing to make a deal with the LAPD, Blair makes a sudden outburst after finding out that the best offer that she can get is three to five years in prison which she unequivocally denies.

Blair points out that she wants full immunity, but her lawyer notes that she committed a federal offense and it is hard to get out of that situation. Monica later confronts Blair in a dangerous encounter.

Campbell's past roles include playing Davina Clair in The Originals and Kayla Powell in Tell Me A Story.

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

Brent Huff

Brent Huff plays Quigley Smitty, an LAPD officer who works alongside John Nolan and the others.

Smitty is part of the core off-the-books investigation group that tries to unpack details about the potentially corrupt cops in the precinct.

Huff starred in Shameless, Tyson's Run, and Disaster Man.

Felix Solis - Matthew Garza

Felix Solis

The Rookie: Feds alum Felix Solis guest stars as Matthew Garza, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent who works with Gray, Nolan, and the rest of the main team.

Garza appears to help Gray and the others go under the radar in their investigation surrounding Monica Stevens and Blair London, considering that they are unsure who to trust in the precinct.

Solis has over 70 credits, with roles in The Forgotten, The International, and Man on a Ledge.

Britt Robertson - Laura Stensen

Britt Robertson

Britt Robertson joins the action in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10 as Laura Stensen, an FBI agent who previously appeared in The Rookie: Feds.

Agent Stensen serves as a backup for Nolan and Harper during their mission in Argentina.

Robertson is best known for her appearances in Tomorrowland, The First Time, and The Longest Ride.

Kevin Zegers - Brendon Acres

Kevin Zegers

Kevin Zegers appears as Brendon Acres, another FBI agent who serves as a backup for Nolan and Harper during the Argentina mission.

The character also appeared in The Rookie: Feds series.

Zegers can be seen in Gossip Girl, Transamerica, and Dawn of the Dead.

Steve Kazee - Jason Wyler

Steve Kazee

Steve Kazee returns to the world of The Rookie as Bailey's ex-wife, Jason Wyler.

To recap, Nolan was able to capture Jason in Season 4, Episode 10 due to a money laundering scheme.

Jason shows up in the season finale as he escapes from prison alongside another recurring villain, Oscar Hutchinson. It looks like Jason will wreak havoc against Nolan and Bailey in The Rookie Season 7.

Kazee previously appeared in Shameless, Nashville, and The Walking Dead.

A Martinez - Gundo

A Martinez

A Martinez is part of the season finale's cast as Gundo, a drug dealer who threatens Monica Stevens to give him $2 million and 10% of her business in exchange for her life.

Monica betrays Gundo by using Christian Bautista and his allies to kill him instead, leading to the LAPD's interference.

Martinez recently appeared as Master Pakku in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The actor also starred in Longmire and Dark Winds.

Matthew Glave - Oscar Hutchinson

Matthew Glave

Matthew Glave joins the cast of The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10 as Oscar Hutchinson.

In the season finale, Hutchinson, a recurring criminal, escapes from prison alongside Jason. The fact that Monica helps them both escape may hint that a potential team-up among the trio is in the cards in Season 7.

Glave is known for his roles in The Wedding Singer, Argo, and Angie Tribeca.

All episodes of The Rookie Season 6 can be streamed on Hulu.

