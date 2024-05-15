The Rookie Season 6's penultimate episode raises the stakes by setting up key events in the upcoming finale.

Episode 9 of the crime drama series, "The Squeeze," juggles several storylines, such as Monica's quest to search for her attacker, Nolan and Celina's special case, and Lopez and Harper's unexpected discovery during their investigation.

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9 premiered on ABC on May 14.

Every Main Cast Member of The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion returns to lead the cast of The Rookie Season 6 as John Nolan.

Episode 9 sees Nolan teaming up with Sergeant Gray to go undercover and investigate Blair London if she was involved in Mad Dog's claim that "she knows everything" before committing suicide in the previous installment.

Nolan also loops in Celina in his investigation to serve as back up just in case things goes south.

Fillion's most iconic roles include playing Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and Joe Flynn in Castle. The actor also appeared in superhero movies like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Lisseth Chavez

Lisseth Chavez is back as Celina Suarez, a rookie cop in training under John Nolan.

Celina moves in as Lucy's new roommate in Episode 9 while assisting Nolan in his special investigation involving Blair London.

Arrowverse fans may know Chavez from her role as Spooner in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The actress also has credits in Chicago P.D. and The Fosters.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Melissa O'Neil plays Lucy Chen, an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who is also Tim Bradford's ex-girlfriend.

In Episode 9, Officer Chen is tasked to go undercover as a nanny to spy on another lead named Christian Bautista (a money launderer working for this season's overarching villain).

She is also still reeling from her break-up with Bradford.

O'Neil previously appeared in Dark Matter, A Simple Favor, and iZombie.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter's Tim Bradford has much going on in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9.

At the end of Episode 8, Bradford bears witness to Mad Dog's suicide and he is now being blamed for his death since he is the last person that was seen with him before he died.

Before being put on leave by Detective Pearson, Bradford tells Sergeant Gray and Officer Nolan about his suspicion that Blair might be the culprit.

Winter can be seen in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Days of Our Lives.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa Diaz portrays LAPD Detective Angela Lopez, Harper's partner who is also part of the investigation involving Monica Stevens.

Aside from her main case, Lopez also assists in helping her friend, Tim Bradford, get out of the messy situation involving Mad Dog's suicide.

Diaz is known for her roles in Shark Night, Red Dawn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

LAPD Detective Nyla Harper (played by Mekia Cox) returns to spearhead the investigation behind the death of the hitman who tried to kill Monica.

She, alongside Angela, believes that Monica is the one responsible.

Cox has credits in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Undercovers, and Almost Human.

Tru Valentino - Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino

Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen, an LAPD officer who is slowly getting back on his feet after suffering a major injury.

In Episode 9, Thorsen helps Lopez and Harper in their investigation about the attack at Monica's house.

Veteran voice actor Tru Valentino's major credits include Spidey and His Amazing Friends, The Croods: Family Tree, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Bridget Regan - Monica Stevens

Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan joins the cast of The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9 as Monica Stevens, an attorney who also serves as one of the show's main antagonists in Season 6 (the villain pulling the strings from behind).

After being attacked at her home in Episode 8, Monica is keeping a watchful eye, mainly because she has dangerous enemies on the horizon. She also hires a bodyguard for extra protection.

Regan is best known for her roles as Rose in Jane the Virgin, Frances in Paradise Lost, and Rockin' Roxy in The Winchesters.

Richard T. Jones - Sergeant Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones

Sergeant Wade Grey (played by Richard T. Jones) is the Watch Commander of Mid-Wilshire.

Grey appears in the episode to help Bradford get to the bottom of Mad Dog's suicide. He works with Nolan to unearth Blair's dirty deeds so that Bradford's suspension will be lifted.

Jones' notable credits include Santa Clarita Diet, Criminal Minds, and Narcos.

Danielle Campbell - Blair London

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell is part of Episode 9's cast as rookie cop psychiatrist, Blair London.

Blair has been in cahoots with Monica this whole time since she blackmails her patients so that the latter's clients can continue their illegal ways. She even pins the blame on Bradford regarding Mad Dog's suicide.

Campbell's most recognizable roles are playing Davina Clair in The Originals and Kayla Powell in Tell Me A Story.

Preeti Desai - Charlie Bristow

Preeti Desai

Preeti Desai appears as Charlie Bristow, a bodyguard with X-Ring Security whom Monica hires for extra protection from her lurking enemies.

Desai's notable credits include The Guardians of Justice, The Work Wife, and The Leading Lady.

Daniel Bonjour - Detective Pierson

Daniel Bonjour

Daniel Bonjour brings Detective Pierson to life in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9.

Detective Pierson is the one assigned to work on the case involving Mad Dog's apparent suicide. The cocky investigator is revealed to be working with Blair since she blackmailed him with videos of his private sessions, leading to Bradford's suspension.

Bonjour can be seen in The Walking Dead, Black Cake, and Point Break.

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

Brent Huff

Brent Huff reprises his role as Officer Quigley Smitty in Episode 9.

Smitty is instrumental in the team's off-the-books investigation of Blair London, considering that he usually hangs out in the psychiatrist's waiting room for a good chunk of his time.

He is tasked to check on which of Blair's patients could prove that she is doing something illegal.

Huff is best known for his roles in Shameless, Tyson's Run, and Disaster Man.

Will Beinbrink - Christian Bautista

Will Beinbrink

Will Beinbrink plays Christian Bautista, a money launderer of half of the criminals in Los Angeles.

Beinbrink has over 60 credits to his name, with appearances in It: Chapter Two, The Exorcism of God, and I Saw the Light.

Chloe Wepper - Sidney

Chloe Wepper

Chloe Wepper guest stars as Sidney, Lopez's babysitter who later turns out to be the nanny of the money launderer of several criminals in Los Angeles.

Wepper is known for her roles in Office Christmas Party, Star Trek: Picard, and Manhattan Love Story.

New episodes of The Rookie premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu.

Read more about The Rookie on The Direct:

The Rookie: Is Jenna Dewan's Bailey Pregnant In Season 6?

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 Cast: Guest Stars, Actors & Characters (Photos)

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 5 Cast: Actors, Characters & Guest Stars (Photos)