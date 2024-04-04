David Dastmalchian joins The Rookie's impressive cast of guest stars in Season 6, Episode 5.

The latest installment, "The Vow," revolves around a toddler John and Bailey decide to take in for the night, leading them to question if they can be parents. Elsewhere, trouble is brewing for Tim and Lucy as their relationship is threatened by a person from the former's past.

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5 premiered on ABC on April 2.

Every Main Cast Member of The Rookie Season 6 Episode 5

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion returns in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5 as John Nolan.

Nolan is back on patrol as he covers some of his colleagues' shifts during the night (this is a favor done for his peers who did the same thing during his wedding).

After finding a toddler inside the house where a horrific crime happened, Nolan convinces Bailey to take temporary custody of the child, without having a grasp of what parenthood looks like.

Fillion's most recognizable roles are playing Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and Joe Flynn in Castle. The actor also appeared in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan reprises her role as Bailey Nune, a paramedic working for the Los Angeles Fire Department and John Nolan's wife.

In The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5, Bailey and John care for the toddler they found at the crime scene.

While John already has experience in the realm of parenthood, Bailey admits that all of it is still new to her and she needs to adjust.

Dewan is best known for her roles in The CW's Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Step Up, and Take the Lead.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter is back as Tim Bradford, the so-called "Eagle Eye" of the Metro Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the center of Bradford's story is someone from his past who reaches out to him about killing a man in cold blood. This ordeal takes a toll on Bradford's relationship with Lucy in the end since he didn't tell her about it.

It is later unveiled that Bradford and Lucy's relationship is on the rocks.

Winter previously appeared in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Days of Our Lives.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Melissa O'Neil appears as Lucy Chen, a patrol officer who is still reeling from failing the exam that would've made her a detective. She is also Tim Bradford's girlfriend.

The latest installment shows Lucy being disappointed over the fact that Bradford did not tell her about what was going on with his former colleague who asked him a favor.

Fans may recognize Chen for her roles in Dark Matter, A Simple Favor, and iZombie.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Lisseth Chavez

Celina Suarez (played by Lisseth Chavez) is a rookie cop undergoing training under John Nolan.

In Episode 5, Celina is struggling to cover the night shift patrols. Some of her mistakes include forgetting to turn in the suspect from the police car and forgetting to clear the area of the crime scene.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Chavez from her appearance as Spooner in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The actress also has credits in Chicago P.D. and The Fosters.

David Dastmalchian - Ray Watkins

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian guest stars as Ray Watkins in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5.

Watkins is an enemy from Tim Bradford's past who reemerged in the present day after being proclaimed dead. His return complicates things since Bradford made a vow to kill him if he reappears in the future.

Dastmalchian has an impressive list of over 80 credits, with roles in Dune, The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, and Ant-Man.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa Diaz's Angela Lopez is back for another round of case files in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5.

Angela spearheads the investigation behind the death of the family of Anna.

Diaz can be seen in Shark Night, Red Dawn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones

Richard T. Jones plays Sergeant Wade Grey, the Watch Commander of Mid-Wilshire who spearheads the investigation in some of the LAPD’s most significant cases.

Wade appears in Episode 5 to check in on Nolan and Suarez about the status of Anna's family in the hospital.

Jones' notable credits include Santa Clarita Diet, Criminal Minds, and Narcos.

Angel Parker - Luna Grey

Angel Parker

Luna Grey, Sergeant Wade's wife, appears in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5. The character is played by Angel Parker.

Luna shows up in the hospital where Anna's mother (the toddler whom Nolan and Bailey temporarily adopt) is confined. She tells them that she is in contact with social services to see if a family can take in Anna.

Parker is known for her roles as Catherine Wilder in Runaways, Tasha Davenport in Lab Rats, and Dawn Gilbane in The Recruit.

Tru Valentino - Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino

Aaron Thorsen is an officer at the LAPD who returns to active duty in Episode 5 after being shot in the previous season. The character is played on-screen by Tru Valentino.

Thorsen appears in the new episode as he unexpectedly reunites with his psychiatrist during a night out. It looks like romance is in the air for Thorsen and Dr. Blair London.

Valentino is a veteran voice actor with credits in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, The Croods: Family Tree, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox stars as Nyla Harper, Angela's partner and a fellow detective who thinks outside the box during investigations.

In the latest installment, Harper suggests that Anna's parents may have contacted their former drug-related contacts which could've led to their tragic demise.

Cox was previously featured in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Undercovers, and Almost Human.

Danielle Campbell - Blair London

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell's Blair London returns in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5.

Blair is Aaron Thorsen's psychiatrist who helps him recover after a near-death experience in the previous season.

Campbell's most recognizable role is playing Davina Clair in The Originals and Kayla Powell in Tell Me A Story.

Brian White - Mark Greer

Brian White

Mark Greer (played by Brian White) is Tim Bradford's former military comrade who is now an army lawyer who wants to seek revenge against Ray Watkins after he suddenly reemerged in the present day.

White has credits in Ray Donovan, Ambitions, and Stomp the Yard.

Saxon Trainor - Mrs. Watkins

Saxon Trainor

Saxon Trainor is a newcomer to the world of The Rookie. She plays Ray's mom, Mrs. Watkins, who is suffering from cancer.

The character is the main reason why Ray suddenly appears to torment Bradford and Greer.

Trainor previously appeared in Cold Case, Conspiracy Theory, and Nowhere Man.

IMDb page: Saxon Trainor

New episodes of The Rookie premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.