The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6 featured an emotional breakup and a dangerous new enemy.

Season 6's latest installment, "Secrets and Lies," highlighted the ramifications of Bailey and John's temporary time as parents in the previous episode, and Tim and Lucy's relationship appears to be on the rocks (again).

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6 premiered on April 9.

Every Main Cast Member of The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion returns to lead the cast of The Rookie Season 6 as John Nolan.

After fostering a toddler in the previous episode, John is shocked to learn that Bailey now has a strong desire to have a baby, but he is not sure if he still wants another one (he already has a son in his 20s) due to the huge responsibility that comes along with it.

Fillion is best known for his roles in Firefly, Castle, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan stars as Bailey Nune, John's wife and a paramedic working for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

While she had initial concerns about being a mother, Bailey's time with Anna changed her perspective on parenthood, which is why she tells John that she is ready to take the next step and try to get pregnant for a fresh start.

Dewan previously appeared in The CW's Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Step Up, and Take the Lead.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Lisseth Chavez

Lisseth Chavez reprises her role as Celina Suarez, a rookie cop who John Nolan takes under his wings. While she makes mistakes along the way (especially on patrols), Celina works hard to impress John and protect him from harm during missions.

In Season 6, Episode 6, Celina is in pursuit of a missing prisoner who escaped with two weeks left in her sentence.

Chavez can be seen as Spooner in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The actress also appeared in Chicago P.D. and The Fosters.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Lucy Chen (played by Melissa O'Neil) is a cop from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who is in a relationship with Sergeant Tim Bradford.

At the center of Lucy's story in Episode 6 is the downfall of her relationship with Tim, considering the previous installment's ending showed her kicking her boyfriend out of the apartment due to trust issues.

Things take a major turn in the new episode as Lucy confronts Tim about his past, and it ended badly since the pair had broken up.

O'Neil's notable credits include Dark Matter, A Simple Favor, and iZombie.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter plays Sergeant Tim Bradford of the LAPD in The Rookie.

Tim's past caught up with him when a past enemy, Ray Watkins, returned to torment him and his friend, Mark Greer, in Episode 5.

The storyline continues in Episode 6 as Tim pursues Ray Watkins to end his reign of terror once and for all. While he manages to arrest him, he feels that he needs to punish himself for lying to everyone, which is why he breaks up with Lucy.

Speaking with TV Line, Winter opened up about Tim's break up with Lucy, noting that he thinks his character is "doing good even though it's very hurtful:"

"I think his mindset is he has spiraled. Tim has lost a bit of who he is. He’s sort of accepting but not fully accepting the repercussions of where his past has landed him. And I think that in typical Tim fashion, he’s still trying to protect those around him, even from himself. So, Tim might think he’s doing good even though it’s very hurtful."

Winter has credits in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Days of Our Lives.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Detective Angela Lopez is one of the trusted detectives working for the LAPD. The character is played on-screen by Alyssa Diaz.

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6 shows Detective Lopez working together with Tim as he tries to arrest Ray Watkins for his illegal deeds.

Diaz was previously featured in Shark Night, Red Dawn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Tru Valentino - Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino

Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen returns in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6 as he gets back on active duty after a tragic incident in the Season 5 finale.

Aaron's potential romance with his therapist did not receive the green light after mixed signals in Episode 5.

In the latest installment, Aaron works with Detective Harper to investigate the death of a woman named Karina and how her boyfriend is linked to the ordeal.

Valentino is a voice actor known for his work in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, The Croods: Family Tree, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox brings Detective Nyla Harper to life in The Rookie Season 6.

Nyla's investigation behind Karina's death leads to a path where she discovers that her boyfriend (who is deemed a suspect) has submitted a false confession due to pressure from the cops and the soon-to-be District Attorney.

Given that she wants justice for Karina, Nyla reopens the case even though she knows that enemies will come after her.

Cox is known for her roles in Crazy, Stupid, Love, Undercovers, and Almost Human.

Dylan Conrique - Tamara Collins

Dylan Conrique

Dylan Conrique returns as Tamara Collins in The Rookie Season 6.

Tamara is Lucy's friend who moved in with her after the death of Jackson West.

Episode 6 shows Tamara checking in on Lucy after Tim seemingly ghosted her at the end of the previous installment. She later gets threatened by Ray Watkins after a surprise visit to their apartment.

Conrique's most recognizable role outside of The Rookie is playing Kayla in Chicken Girls. The actress also appeared in Henry Danger and Baby Doll Records.

David Dastmalchian - Ray Watkins

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian returns for another stint in The Rookie as Ray Watkins.

Tim's relentless pursuit of Ray ends up with a standoff between the pair in Episode 6.

When Ray is eventually arrested by Tim, he tries to ruin his life and reputation by revealing the truth (Tim's revenge plot and messy past to falsify his death) to Internal Affairs, but they don't believe him since he has no evidence to back it up.

Dastmalchian can be seen in Dune, The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, and Ant-Man.

Sammi-Jack Martincak - Teresa Vaughn

Sammi-Jack Martincak

Sammi-Jack Martincak guest stars in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6 as Teresa Vaughn.

Teresa is the prisoner who escaped jail with two weeks left in her sentence. She was sent to prison for assaulting a woman whom she thought her boyfriend was attracted to.

Martincak has over 20 credits to her name, with roles in Snowfall, Shameless, and Christmas Flow.

Brooke Lyons - Brenda Vaughn

Brooke Lyons

Another newcomer to the world of The Rookie is Brooke Lyons as Brenda Vaughn.

Brenda is Teresa's mother who is proud of the fact that she raised her with tough love.

It is later revealed that Brenda is sleeping with her daughter's boyfriend, leading to an intense confrontation with Teresa.

Lyons has many memorable roles in the past, such as playing Sarah Miller in Reasonable Doubt, Elizabeth Rojas in Life Sentence, and Eden Ellery in The Affair.

Sara Malal Rowe - Doreen Davis

Sara Malal Rowe

Sara Malal Rowe is part of Episode 6's cast as Doreen Davis.

Doreen is the woman whom Teresa assaulted for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend and the reason why she was imprisoned.

Rowe's notable credits include Grey's Anatomy and Chad.

