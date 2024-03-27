The Rookie Season 6 returns after a three-week hiatus with an installment dedicated to unearthing the mystery behind the pentagram killer.

Season 6, Episode 4, “Training Day,” highlighted Aaron Thorsen’s highly anticipated comeback on active duty while his allies investigate a longtime serial killer hiding in the shadows.

The Rookie Season 6, Episode 4 premiered on ABC on March 26.

Every Main Cast Member of The Rookie Season 6 Episode 4

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion reprises his role as John Nolan in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 4.

Nolan is considered a hero cop training officer from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who will stop at nothing to uphold the law and protect his countrymen.

In Episode 4, Nolan, alongside his partner Celina, becomes entangled with the victim of the pentagram killer, aka a notorious murderer involved in a string of crimes and killings over the years.

Fillion has many iconic roles, such as Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Firefly and Joe Flynn in Castle. The actor also appeared in superhero movies like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter returns as Tim Bradford, a member of the Metro Unit of the LAPD who is known by his nickname, “Eagle Eye.”

Bradford is also in a relationship with fellow police officer Lucy Chen. The pair had their fair share of ups and downs this season, especially after Episode 3 showed that Lucy failed her detective exam.

The latest installment shows Bradford helping Aaron Thorsen get back on active duty with a series of tests.

Winter is known for his roles in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Days of Our Lives.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Melissa O’Neil stars as Lucy Chen, an aspiring detective from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Chen is one of the main focuses of Episode 3 after she tries her best to attain a high score in her detective exam. Unfortunately, she didn’t pass.

Still, Chen is hellbent on pursuing her passion. Episode 4 showed how badass Chen was after she led the charge in catching the prime suspect, Jeff Budney, in an intense showdown.

O’Neil‘s notable credits include Dark Matter, A Simple Favor, and iZombie.

Tru Valentino - Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino

Tru Valentino returns in Season 6, Episode 4 as Aaron Thorsen.

Thorsen is a former murder suspect who joined the LAPD as a police officer.

After being almost killed off in the Season 5 finale, Thorsen made a triumphant return in Season 6, recovering from his injuries (and trauma) while slowly returning to active duty.

Valentino has over 25 credits, including voice acting roles in Spidey and His Amazing Friends, The Croods: Family Tree, and Beavis and Butt-Head.

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Richard T. Jones

Sergeant Wade Grey (played by Richard T. Jones) is the Watch Commander of Mid-Wilshire and spearheads the investigation in some of the LAPD’s most significant cases.

Grey is one of the most respected members of the Los Angeles Police Department.

In Episode 4, Grey, concerned with Thorsen‘s adjustment to getting back on duty, tries to send his friend home. He also ordered Bradford to oversee Thorsen's return to see if he is really ready to return.

Jones previously appeared in Santa Clarita Diet, Criminal Minds, and Narcos.

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Lisseth Chavez

Lisseth Chavez returns as Celina Suarez in Season 6, Epiosde 4.

Celina is a police officer undergoing training under John Nolan. She is known for her tenacious attitude and no-nonsense approach.

In the latest episode, Celina works with John Nolan to uncover the truth about the Pentagram killer so that they can end his murder schemes.

Chavez is best known for appearing in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Chicago P.D., and The Fosters.

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz

Alyssa Diaz plays Angela Lopez, a renowned LAPD detective and a mother of two young children after giving birth in the Season 5 finale.

Lopez works with John Nolan and Celina Suarez in investigating the dead body that they found, whom they believe is the pentagram killer’s last victim.

Diaz has credits in Shark Night, Red Dawn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan

Bailey Nune is John Nolan’s wife who is also a firefighter and paramedic. The character is played on-screen by Jenna Dewan.

Bailey appears in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 4 in a tender moment with her husband, with both of them celebrating his achievement of finding the identity of the Pentagram Killer.

Supergirl and Superman & Lois fans may recognize Dewan for her role as Lucy Lane in the Arrowverse shows. The actress also appeared in The Resident, Soundtrack, and Witches of East End.

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox

Mekia Cox stars as LAPD Detective Nyla Harper in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 4.

Harper started as John Nolan’s second training officer. The character’s rise to being a detective is a well-deserved achievement after proving herself time and time again while solving cases and catching suspects.

The latest episode shows Harper working alongside Angela Lopez as they crack the pentagram killer case.

Cox was featured in roles in Almost Human, Undercovers, and Gotham.

Jason Wiles - Jeff Budny

Jason Wiles

Jeff Budney (played by Jason Wiles) is a prime suspect who killed his sister's killer in Episode 4. The said murderer made it look like he was the victim of the pentagram killer to avoid being framed. He later comes face to face with Lucy.

Wiles is known for his roles in Third Watch, Sunny Daze, and Kicking and Screaming.

Helen Eigenberg - Opal Jesper

Helen Eigenberg

Helen Eigenberg appears in Season 6, Episode 4 as Opal Jesper, a woman who called the LAPD's tip line claiming that her husband is the Pentagram Killer.

Eigenberg previously appeared in Providence, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Conners.

New episodes of The Rookie premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.