The Rookie Season 7 Confirms Release Dates for New Episodes

John Nolan and the Mid-Wilshire crew will be back on screens in 2025 for The Rookie Season 7 on ABC, and the wait won't be long.

After skipping its usual fall release window to kick off the 2024-25 TV season, The Rookie returns for Season 7 mid-season with 18 new episodes.

The procedural cop universe hit a bump in the road last year with the cancellation of the Feds spin-off, but things are still going strong with no end in sight for The Rookie and a Washington-set offshoot series on the way.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode Release Schedule Confirmed

ABC

ABC officially confirmed The Rookie will return for Season 7 on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET with the season premiere, "The Shot."

An official synopsis for "The Shot" teases how it will handle the aftermath of the Season 6 finale, with Nolan reeling from a gunshot wound while Oscar Hutchinson and Jason Wyler have escaped prison with "very personal vendettas:"

"Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape."

Episode 2 will debut at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 14, as the team hunts a local vigilante while Tim and Lucy "discover secrets" about the recruits:

"The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies."

The two new rookies in question will join the ABC series to fill the void left by Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen, who exited the show after last season, meaning his last appearance came in the cast of Season 6, Episode 10.

Deric Augustine will play Miles, a Texas transfer with two years of experience in the Lone Star State. Patrick Keleher will play Seth, who seems like the perfect cop but lacks the quick decision-making essential to the role.

New episodes of The Rookie Season 7 will premiere on ABC on Tuesdays before streaming on Hulu on Wednesdays.

A previous report from TVLine confirmed that The Rookie Season 7 and Will Trent Season 3 will run for 18 episodes. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich revealed that both series will "go straight through [with no breaks or reruns" until airing their respective season finales.

“They’re going to go straight through [with no breaks/reruns], and that kind of momentum of original episodes week-in and week-out is just a very powerful engine for both of these shows.”

In the absence of breaks for a continuous 18-episode run, as promised, The Rookie Season 7 should conclude in May, just as almost every season has, despite starting in the mid-season.

After The Rookie Season 7 begins on January 7, fans can look forward to new episodes almost every Tuesday until the finale debuts around May (read more about what to expect from the cast, story, and more).

The Rookie Season 7 release schedule confirmed so far can be seen below:

Episode 1: "The Shot" - Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 2: "The Watcher" - Tuesday, January 14 at 10 p.m. ET

The Rookie Cast Teases Season 7 Storylines

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere, the cast of The Rookie teased what's next for their characters in a series of Instagram interviews.

Richard T. Jones recapped how last season saw his character, Sgt. Grey, put together a task force to hunt down Monica and Blair London in Argentina "because they're bad people and we had to get them."

When it comes to Mekia Cox's Nyla Harper, the actress noted how her character was left in the middle of a conflict in Argentina before Monica escaped and Nolan was shot. She said how Season 6 left on a "really, really high note, so we'll see where we pick it up."

Eric Winter pointed out how, during Season 6, Tim Bradford endured trouble with his military past and ended his relationship with Lucy Chen. But he shared his hopes that he will be "going through therapy and finding himself all over again to rebuild" in Season 7.

Lucy Chen actress Melissa O'Neil explained how she was last seen leaving her undercover operation to help the team, getting back into action with her ex-boyfriend Bradford, and continuing her "aspirations to become a detective," which could be fulfilled this season.

Last up comes Bailey Nune actress Jenna Dewan, who reminded fans of the shocking revelation that her ex-boyfriend, Jason, escaped prison "and is probably coming to try and get revenge," hinting at the "major high stakes" coming next season.

The Rookie will return for Season 7 on ABC on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET.