Nathan Fillion and The Rookie team will soon be back on ABC and Hulu with the imminent release of Season 6, Episode 7.

The hit ABC drama, which premiered in October 2018, has captivated fans with its story of a mid-forties divorcee who embarks on a new career as an LAPD police officer after his marriage ends.

Nathan Fillion's character, John Nolan, has been the main focus of The Rookie since its first season. As the show enters its sixth season, Nolan continues his journey as a training officer, now mentoring his rookie, Celina Juarez.

[ Full Cast of The Rookie Season 6 - Every Main Character & Actor (Photos) ]

The Rookie Season 6 is moving forward with the release date of Episode 7 now confirmed.

Initially airing on ABC, The Rookie Season 6 will return with the seventh episode on Tuesday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Like all episodes of The Rookie (and many other ABC shows), Episode 7, "

"Crushed," will stream on Hulu the next day, Wednesday, May 1.

This season of The Rookie is expected to have 10 episodes, significantly fewer than the usual 22-episode order.

The release dates for Episodes 8-10 of Season 6 remain unconfirmed, but they are expected to air on the subsequent Tuesdays. If that is true, this is a potential final schedule for The Rookie Season 6:

Season 6, Episode 7 - April 30, 2024

Season 6, Episode 8 - May 7, 2024

Season 6, Episode 9 - May 14, 2024

Season 6, Episode 10 - May 21, 2024

Why A Potential The Rookie Season 7 Looks Promising

Before recent reports, it was unclear whether The Rookie would be returning to ABC for another season.

However, it was recently announced that ABC and Lionsgate Television have renewed The Rookie for a seventh season.

The renewal of The Rookie comes as the show enjoys strong ratings for its sixth season, as Deadline reported.

The season premiere was the most-watched episode in nearly six years, attracting 11.92 million viewers across platforms after 35 days of viewing, a 14% increase from Season 5's average. Additionally, the series had its best linear performance in Total Viewers (7.23 million) since March 28, 2023.

The current season of The Rookie has been action-packed, with the officers facing numerous challenges.

After uncovering a robbery at the Federal Reserve Bank and arresting the crew's leader, Nolan and Bailey's wedding day is marred by disasters, including legal issues and a missing wedding ring.

The wedding goes smoothly despite unexpected challenges, and they begin their honeymoon, which turns into a crime scene when their housekeeper is found dead.

Lucy is focused on preparing for her detective exam, while Celina faces challenges with her feelings for Aaron.

New episodes of The Rookie air on ABC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.