Here is when fans can expect a new episode of The Rookie to release on ABC.

The Rookie began airing back in 2018 and recently concluded its 10th episode of Season 6, putting into question whether or not Episode 11 will soon be released.

Episode 10 featured several key plot points. Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) decided to start a family, Chen (Jim Lau) and Bradford (Eric Winter) dealt with their complicated relationship, and the team took on a critical mission to stop Monica (Bridget Regan).

When Is the Next The Rookie Episode Dropping?

Episode 11 of The Rookie Season 6 will serve as the Season 7 premiere, as the sixth season concluded with just 10 episodes.

Fans can look forward to the new season, which has been officially renewed and is set to premiere in January 2025.

The Rookie Season 7 is part of a bigger strategy regarding ABC's upcoming busy 2024 schedule. When the show returns, it will have an uninterrupted run of (rumored) 18 episodes, closer to the previous average episode count.

President of the Disney Television Group Craig Erwich explained to TVLine that this strategy aims to capitalize on the large promotional platforms available in January, adding that The Rookie "continues to grow" on ABC and Hulu:

"'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent' are two of the cornerstones of our schedule. 'The Rookie' is an amazing story, where at this point in its life cycle [six seasons in] it continues to grow. We see not just the current season but past seasons drive a tremendous amount of viewing on Hulu.

Erwich went on to explain that Season 7 will go "straight through" without a break as it builds more "momentum:"

"They’re going to go straight through...and that kind of momentum of original episodes week-in and week-out is just a very powerful engine for both of these shows."

In addition, it was confirmed by showrunner Alexi Hawley that Season 7 would begin filming in June (via TVLine).

However, actor Eric Winter initially said he "was bummed" when hearing of the new release strategy, as The Rookie typically begins to air in the fall:

"I was very nervous at first I'll be honest, I was bummed."

After speaking to members involved in the decision-making, Winter feels assured that The Rookie is a "priority" to ABC and understands how an election year can shift traditional plans:

"But then, I talked to a lot of people at the upfronts and it made perfect sense. I know how much of a priority 'The Rookie' is to ABC and with this being an election year and a lot of time being devoted to those sorts of things, they're trying to protect the show.

Similar to what Erwich had stated, Winter confirmed that "there would be too many gaps" during Season 7 and he appreciates how there will be "no interruption:"

There would be too many gaps, and the fans don't love that. So they're really trying to put us in a lineup where we can give eight episodes in a row with no interruption and so I appreciate it for that reason."

What Could Happen in The Rookie Season 7?

The Season 6 finale of The Rookie resolved some storylines but left others open. Tim and Lucy's relationship remains unresolved, leaving room for a possible reunion in the future.

Meanwhile, Bailey's ex-husband is out of prison and likely seeking revenge, which could be a major plot arc next season.

Season 7 is expected to feature major villains, as showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed to TV Insider that Jason will be the most immediate and dangerous threat, especially targeting Bailey.

In addition, Season 7 will feature more undercover stories, capitalizing on Nyla's expertise as an undercover detective and Lucy's growth in this role.

While acknowledging the high expectations following Season 6, Hawley promised that Season 7 will deliver gripping episodes that "have fun every week" and are going to keep viewers "on the edge of [their] seat:"

"I feel super lucky that we get to have fun every week, even if we do some stuff that’s high stakes or tragic or whatever, that tonally, because we do everything, it allows us to really give you an episode every week that just really keeps you on the edge of your seat."

Fans can expect to learn much more near the end of 2024 when marketing is sure to pick up leading up to the official Season 7 premiere.

All episodes of The Rookie Season 6 can be streamed on Hulu.

