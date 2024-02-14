The Rookie is coming back for Season 6, and ABC has confirmed the release schedule for the show's upcoming 2024 episodes.

Like most of the 2023-24 scripted TV season, The Rookie Season 6 was delayed out of its usual fall premiere window due to the Hollywood strikes. The show is finally set to return imminently with a shortened season due to the labor disputes.

The Rookie Season 5 left fans on a dramatic cliffhanger with Aaron Thorsen fighting for his life in hospital, a new villain on the horizon, and a wedding still set to happen for John Nolan and Bailey Nune.

The Rookie Season 6 Schedule for ABC

After delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes, The Rookie Season 6 will finally premiere on Tuesday, February 27. The series will air on Tuesdays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT while also coming to streaming on Hulu.

According to a report from TVLine in November 2023, The Rookie is only expected to return for 10 new episodes compared to the usual season orders of around 22.

Episode 1, titled "Strike Back" and airing on Tuesday, February 20, has the following synopsis teasing John and Bailey's imminent wedding and an investigation of a "bigger plan in place" after the Season 5 finale attacks:

"The team must try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place; Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey."

Debuting on Tuesday, February 27, Episode 2, "The Hammer," has a synopsis that promises the long-awaited wedding of John and Bailey, Celina making "a new discovery" in her case, and Lucy and Tim's relationship being "put to the test:"

"The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey's wedding; Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery; Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test."

Not only will Season 6, Episode 2 be a momentous occasion for The Rookie as it features the long-awaited wedding of two main characters, but it will also mark the 100th episode of the procedural crime drama.

Episode 3, titled "Trouble in Paradise," will air a week later on Tuesday, March 5, although no synopsis has been revealed at this time.

The official ABC release schedule for the start of Season 6 can be seen below:

Episode 1, "Strike Back" - Tuesday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Episode 2, "The Hammer" - Tuesday, February 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Episode 3, "Trouble in Paradise" - Tuesday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

The exact release dates for the remaining episodes have yet to be officially confirmed at the time of writing. But the series is expected to continue airing weekly on Tuesdays, likely with a few gaps and missed weeks spread across.

The Rookie Season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Hulu.