The Rookie Season 7 Episode 5 Gets Exciting New Trailer

A new trailer revealed a peak at the adrenaline-fueled affair ABC's The Rookie Season 7 has in store for Episode 5.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 5 Reveals Exciting Story Details

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 5, "Til Death," has a synopsis that teases a hunt for a serial killer, a twist in Lucy Chen's relationship with her rookie Seth, and Nolan's wife Bailey "[battling] her fear of Jason Wyler," her prison escapee ex-husband:

"The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy’s relationship with Seth takes a turn, while Bailey battles her fear of Jason Wyler."

Last week's episode of The Rookie ended with the revelation that, despite his drive for revenge against Bailey, Jason had fled from Los Angeles to Detroit, seemingly in fear of El Malvado, the mercenary who was hunting him after his escape.

The trailer opens with John and Bailey in the kitchen addressing his paranoia that her "psychotic ex-husband is on the run."

ABC

While Bailey may find the notion of Jason's freedom preposterous, she may have something to look out for in Episode 7. The prison escapee appears to be back in Los Angeles and speeding down a street in a car.

ABC

The Mid-Wilshire team is also still on the hunt for a second serial killer - a copycat Harrison Novak, played by Shameless' Noel Fisher - who managed to escape Harper and Lopez after injecting the former with a paralytic.

That hunt, or perhaps the investigation into Jason, will seemingly take John and Celina Juarez to a trailer in search of a suspect.

ABC

The dramatic fourth episode, "Darkness Falling," came with an exciting guest cast that brought back two characters from the canceled spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.

At least one of the Feds characters, Brendan Acres, will be sticking around to continue Mid-Wilshire's serial killer copycat investigation.

ABC

Lucy Chen's trust in her new rookie Seth Ridley is running thin after seemingly catching him in a lie. While Seth told Chen his high school girlfriend died of an overdose, he told fellow rookie Miles the cause was a car crash.

Exactly what Seth may be hiding remains to be seen, but the synopsis teased that their training officer-rookie relationship "takes a turn" in Episode 5.

Seth came into the ABC procedural as a newcomer with Season 7 and one of two replacements for Aaron Thorsen, who recently left The Rookie between seasons.

ABC

John appears set to receive some bad news on the phone in Episode 5, as he takes a call before sprinting out of the Mid-Wilshire station.

ABC

The trailer appears to have already spoiled what John discovered in that phone call as firefighter Bailey was struck by a car, seemingly the same one that Jason was speeding through the L.A. roads earlier.

ABC

TVLine also unveiled a look at Fringe star Seth Gabel in The Rookie's next episode as a "vending machine supplier and person of interest named Glasser," who will feature in a multi-episode arc.

Glasser will appear alongside the bumbling Officer Smitty in the station, while TVLine noted him as a "scene partner" to Mekia Cox's Nyla Harper.

Intriguingly, Cox called Harper's dynamic with Glasser "almost flirty" while describing how Gabel often plays these "kind-of-creepy types:"

“Seth is a sweetheart, but apparently he plays these roles a lot — these kind-of-creepy types? I’m like, ‘Well, you’re kind of good at it, so I understand why.’ I really loved his approach to his character, who has a little bit of a sweet edge to him as well. I like that we come into this and it’s almost flirty.”

ABC

"Til Death" will premiere on Tuesday, February 4 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET, to be followed the next week by Episode 6, "The Gala," on Tuesday, February 11.

Season 7, Episode 6 will be something of a Valentine's Day special as ChenFord is given "an unromantic assignment." Meanwhile, there will be a hunt for a missing girl before a charity gala sees "multiple relationships come to a head:"

"It’s Valentine’s Day, and Lieutenant Grey gives Tim and Lucy an unromantic assignment, while John and Celina track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head."

Could Bailey Die in The Rookie Season 7 Episode 5?

The Rookie fans already had one exit scare regarding Bailey in Season 7, and her being struck by a car seemingly driven by Jason has only stirred up fears once more that she could be killed by her ex-husband.

That said, it seems rather unlikely Bailey is heading for her demise anytime soon, as her imminent death would have been a major spoiler to fit in a trailer.

Furthermore, showrunner Alexi Hawley already confirmed Season 7 will "get into the real" of John and Bailey adopting a child. With the Nolan family still to grow later in the season, fans can assume Bailey will come away from the crash safe.

The Episode 5 title, "Til Death," seemingly alludes to the traditional wedding vow, "Until death do us part." As Bailey and Jason were once married, the title may be pointing to one of them meeting their demise in the coming episode, and the escaped fugitive seems most likely to go in that direction.

It's unclear exactly how vending machine supplier Glasser will play into Episode 5, but he certainly is giving off a creepy vibe. Given the tease of her interacting with Harper who will undoubtedly be out for revenge against the second serial killer who took her down with a paralytic, perhaps that may just be Glasser.

The full promo for The Rookie Season 7, Episode 5 can be watched below:

The Rookie Season 7 premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day.