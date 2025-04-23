The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15 Cast: Guest Stars In 'A Deadly Secret' (Pictures) - Madeleine Coghlan, Ryan Bergara & More

The Rookie Season 7 is getting ever-closer to the finish line, and Episode 15, "A Deadly Secret," is bringing back some familiar faces for a true-crime tale.

"A Deadly Secret" is just the latest in The Rookie's recurring format of episodes designed as true-crime documentaries, with the synopsis teasing a "complicated missing person's case connected to [John Nolan]:"

Major Characters & Actors in The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15

ABC

Seth Gabel - Liam Glasser

Liam Glasser threatened The Rookie team in Season 7 as a serial killer who disguised himself as a vending machine supplier and was ultimately arrested.

His origins lay in the Westview hospital which will be investigated by Abigail and presumably explored further in Season 7, Episode 15.

Glasser actor Seth Gabel previously appeared in American Horror Story (read more about his role), Big Sky, Fringe, and The Watcher.

Ray Siegle - Dr. Erikson

IMDb confirms actor Ray Siegle will feature as Dr. Erikson, who presumably worked at Westview Psychiatic Hospital and possibly were among those who treated Liam Glasser and Harrison Novak.

Siegle has also featured in S.W.A.T., Red Notice, and Brothers Till the End, while he did stunt work for many major blockbusters such as Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Callie Schuttera - Mary

The casting database adds that actress Callie Schuttera will feature as Mary.

Schuttera has acted in Blue, The Last Conception, and House of Sparrows.

Andrew Elvis Miller - Cliff Wright

Furthermore, Andrew Elvis Miller is credited in "A Deadly Secret" as Cliff Wright.

Miller also took to screens for Dexter, Halston, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Ryan Bergara

ABC

Official stills from The Rookie's latest episode show actor Ryan Bergara outside the Westview hospital with a GoPro camera mounted to his head, while further images confirm he will explore the facility with John Nolan and Celina Juarez.

Bergara has past credits in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Pam & Tommy, S.W.A.T., and Top 5 Beatdown.

Shane Madej

ABC

While Bergara may be the one with a head-mounted camera, actor Shane Madej looks to be joining him at Westview in a matching jacket.

Madej and Bergara are best known for co-founding BuzzFeed Unsolved where they investigate unsolved crimes and supposedly haunted setting. Perhaps they will feature as fictionalized versions of themselves investigating Westview.

Madeleine Coghlan - Abigail Tierney

ABC

Abigail Tierney is the fiancé to John Nolan's son Henry, who has appeared in several episodes of The Rookie before where she once aspired to become a cop herself but now looks to be a filmmaker in "A Deadly Secret."

The promo teases she was reported missing six months before the true-crime-inspired episode after starting a documentary investigating the two serial killers who spawned out of the Westview Psychiatic Hospital.

Coghlan appears elsewhere in We Burn Like This and Mira Mira.

Noel Fisher - Harrison Novak (Maybe)

The Westview hospital also gave rise to serial killer Harrison Novak (who debuted earlier this season on The Rookie), played by Shameless actor Noel Fisher.

A mugshot of Novak appears in the promo but it's unclear whether he will have his own interview segment alongside Seth Gabel's Liam Glasser.

Fisher is best known for his role as Mickey in Shameless, while he has other credits in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.