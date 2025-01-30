The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4, "Darkness Falling," has no shortage of guest stars as Michael Trucco, Devika Bhise, and Kevin Zegers join the cast.

The latest episode of ABC's police procedural drama revolves around Detectives Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper's mission to find a dangerous serial killer.

Meanwhile, Bailey and Nolan argue over their concept of safety while Wesley's concerns toward Detective Hernandez take center stage.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4 premiered on ABC on January 28.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 Cast: Every Guest Star

Ysabella Costa - Sorority Girl

Ysabella Costa

Ysabella Costa appears in a minor role as the sorority girl who becomes the serial killer's latest victim.

The Rookie is Costa's first on-screen credit. She is a stuntwoman with credits in 9-1-1, Special Ops: Lioness, and Mayans M.C.

Garrett Bales - Remy Darden

Garrett Bales

Garret Bales stars as Remy Darden, the second serial killer's main victim who was saved by Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper.

Bales can be seen in Bunk'd, The Neighborhood, and This Is Us.

Jimmy Gonzales - El Malvado

Jimmy Gonzales

Jimmy Gonzales reprises his role as El Malvado, a mercenary who is in pursuit of Jason Wyler.

Gonzales has credits in House of Cards, FBI: International, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Michael Trucco - Sean Del Monte

Michael Trucco

Michael Trucco guest stars as Sean Del Monte, Wesley's colleague who is in the running to become a future District Attorney.

Fans may be familiar with Trucco for starring in roles in The Good Doctor, How I Met Your Mother, and Pensacola: Wings of Gold.

Necar Zadegan - Vivian

Necar Zadegan

Another colleague of Wesley in the District Attorney's Office is Necar Zadegan as Vivian.

Zadegan has over 50 credits, with roles in 24, Masters of Sex, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

Devika Bhise - Antoinette Benneteau

Devika Bhise

Devika Bhise joins the cast of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4 as Antoinette Benneteau, an FBI agent who assists the officers of Mid-Wilshire in their investigation of the second serial killer.

Bhise reprises her role as Antoinette after appearing in 11 episodes of The Rookie: Feds.

The actress can also be seen in Fantasy Island, Extrapolations, and Chicago Med.

Kevin Zegers - Brendon Acres

Kevin Zegers

Kevin Zegers returns as Brendon Acres, another FBI agent who partners with Agent Benneteau.

Similar to Bhise, Zegers is also back as his character after appearing in The Rookie: Feds and being part of the cast of The Rookie Season 6, Episode 10.

The actor also has credits in Gossip Girl, Doctor Odyssey, and Rebel.

Noel Fisher - Harrison Novak

Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher guest stars as Harrison Novak, a serial killer who is targeting and hunting down young girls.

Fisher is known for his roles in Shameless, The Calling, and The Conners.

Gina Hecht - Psych Ward Director

Gina Hecht

Gina Hecht appears as the psych ward director of the facility where Harrison Novak voluntarily surrendered himself when he was 15 years old.

Hecht's notable small screen credits include Seinfeld, Mork & Mindy, and Dave.

Bella Ortiz - Victim

Bella Ortiz

Bella Ortiz plays the main victim of Harrison Novak's kidnapping spree who was saved by Nolan.

Ortiz previously appeared as part of the cast of Matlock Episode 4. The actress' other notable credits include American Carnage, The Field, and Chicago Med.

Here are the other main cast members who appeared in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4:

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Deric Augustine - Miles

Patrick Keleher - Seth Ridley

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

Wesley's Concerns Come to Light

Michael Trucco & Shawn Ashmore

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 4 begins with Nolan and a mystery woman inside his home having breakfast. He then receives a call from Bailey who appears to be living somewhere else despite being reunited in last week's episode.

It turns out that the mystery woman is his rookie, Celina Juarez, and he is using her as bait in case Bailey's murderous ex-husband, Jason Wyler, returns. Bailey is currently living with Lucy until the situation dies down.

After the current rookies of Mid-Wilshire (Seth Ridley and Miles Penn) went rogue in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3 (read more spoilers here) during a hostage situation, the pair apologized to their training officers, Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford, and they promise that it will never happen again.

Elsewhere in the district's office, Wesley Evers is back with his peers after overseeing the Mid-Wilshire precinct in the past months.

He confides his concerns with his friend and colleague, Sean, over the revelation that Detective Graham has been having intimate dreams with his wife, Angela Lopez.

Sean dismisses his concerns, telling him that it all boils down to how secure he is with his marriage. He also points out that it is not the first time that a guy would hit on his "hot wife," which raises Wesley's concerns even more.

The Rookies Investigate a Freeway Accident

Lisseth Chavez, Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Patrick Keleher, Deric Augustine, & Eric Winter

Nolan and the other officers get called in by Highway Patrol to respond in a car crash down the freeway.

With Celina taking point as primary, the two rookies and their training officers investigate the scene while also making sure that their reports will be accurate by the end of the day.

One of the head officers of Highway Patrol arrives to tell Bradford that they want it to be an LAPD-led investigation so that they can free the runway as quickly as possible.

While investigating, Nolan receives a call from Bailey about her favor earlier to bring some of her stuff to Lucy's, but he forgot about it. He promises, though, that he will bring them to her as soon as possible.

Back at the car crash, Bradford calls out Penn for not reporting a loaded gun inside one of the car's glove compartments while Juarez calls Ridley's attention to make sure to take photos of everything.

Nolan ends up finding an injured woman in the trunk of one of the cars, and the investigation quickly transforms from a possible DUI case to an actual pursuit of a dangerous suspect who may or may not be a serial killer.

A Serial Killer Is on the Loose

Patrick Keleher

As Nolan interviews the abducted woman, she tells him that the suspect acted like he knew her and he acted normal after she was kidnapped.

The car is registered to Harrison Novak, who coincidentally, is Wesley Evers' former client.

Three years ago, Novak was arrested for burglary and assault charges and Wesley was his attorney. The case was dismissed due to the evidence being compromised.

Chen, Bradford, and the two rookies go through Novak's house where they find a photo album containing pictures of young girls he abducted over the years.

Meanwhile, Detectives Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper tap in to find Novak with the help of Wesley. It turns out that Wesley receives a call from Novak after Lopez gives him a heads-up about his former client.

This call is then used by the detectives to track his whereabouts, and they realize that he is about to enter a sorority house to wreak havoc once more.

Thankfully, the detectives, some officers, and Wesley arrive in time, but they are surprised to learn that the girls of the sorority house manage to hold their own against Novak.

Novak ends up being arrested, but Wesley feels guilty that his former client has been abducting women in the past three years.

Bailey & Nolan Argue Over Safety

Nathan Fillion & Jenna Dewan

Elsewhere, Bailey (who was absent in the first few episodes of The Rookie Season 7) doesn't want to follow Nolan's stay-at-home order because she feels like she's in prison. She decides to ditch her security detail and head over to the firehouse.

Little does she know, El Malvado, the mercenary who is out to get Jason Wyler, is observing her from afar. Bailey, though, is one step ahead of Malvado since she sneaks attack him from inside his car.

Malvado tries to calm Bailey down, telling her that they both want the same thing: Jason dead. He also tells her to let him go because having him arrested means that she will forever look over her shoulder for a potential Jason Wyler attack.

Malvado gives her his untraceable number so that she can let him know if she needs protection from her ex-husband.

Nolan arrives and an argument ensues between the married couple. Bailey is pissed that he has been tracking her phone and he ordered some marshals to keep an eye on her.

Back at the precinct, Lopez and Harper interrogate Novak who tells them that he gets satisfaction by hunting down his victims. Unexpectedly, he also willingly reveals the location of his victims' burial site.

A Second Killer Emerges

Mekia Cox & Alyssa Diaz

At the burial site, Novak is surprised to learn that there are at least a dozen bodies that are not his victims, indicating that someone else is killing victims using his modus operandi.

Back at HQ, the team recruits some much-needed help from the FBI by bringing in Agents Benneteau and Acres into the fold.

Chen points out that it can't be a coincidence that serial killer # 2 is using the same green tarp to bury his victims while Nolan suggests that the second killer is trying to hide his crimes inside Novak's.

Wesley comes in to help, and he reveals that Novak was previously admitted into a psych ward when he was a minor. This means that the second killer might've crossed paths with him then.

This prompts Harper and Lopez to go to the psychiatric facility to ask for a list of names who stayed with Novak during his time there. After some tense back and forth, the director eventually agrees.

Outside the facility, Harper notices the same green tarp in an abandoned building nearby, causing the pair to look into it.

Inside the building, they end up finding a badly injured man in his late 20s. While Lopez assists the victim, Harper stays back to deal with the killer.

Harper and the killer engage in a standoff, and it ends somewhat badly for the detective since she was injected with a paralytic.

Although the killer manages to escape, Lopez arrives to save Harper from harm.

At headquarters, Sergeant Grey reminds Nolan to not be overprotective of Bailey, suggesting to live their lives a little.

He also tells him that Wyler is in Detroit, Michigan, indicating that El Malvado's pursuit of him may have finally scared him for good.

Meanwhile, Miles offers his gratitude to Bradford for being strict with him while on training while Sean confronts Wesley about Novak's arrest by telling him that it's not his fault.

The episode ends with a huge ChenFord moment as Chen visits Bradford to open up about her thoughts on Ridley's unusual past. While Bradford offers her to stay and have dinner, Chen rejects her, even though he points out that he misses her so much.

New episodes of The Rookie Season 7 premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.