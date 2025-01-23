The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3 sees the return of Jasmine Matthews as Rachel Hall alongside guest stars Bonnie Root and Richard Ellis.

The Rookie's latest episode, "Out of Pocket," has several storylines to juggle as it continues its seventh season run on ABC.

The police procedural drama sees Nolan making some drastic moves to protect his wife, Bailey, from her vengeance-seeking ex-husband while the rookies of the Mid-Wilshire precinct go rogue in an operation.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3 premiered on ABC on January 21.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3 Cast: Every Notable Guest Star

Quentin Nguyen-Duy - Declan Granger

Quentin Nguyen-Duy

Quentin Nguyen-Duy is part of the cast as Declan Granger, an armed burglar in Melrose Hill whom Penn and Ridley chase down.

Nguyen-Duy's most recognizable role is playing Officer Eric Tran in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor also starred in The Endgame and Bull.

Tina Wonglu - Kate

Tina Wonglu

Tina Wonglu appears as Kate, one of the officers assigned to the holding cells who told Nolan about the double homicide's whereabouts.

Wonglu previously starred in Full Circle, Tommy, and S.W.A.T.

Chad Davis - Officer Clarke

Chad Davis

Chad Davis plays Officer Clarke of the Hollywood Division of the LAPD who informs Chen about the situation involving the hostile suspect.

Davis can be seen in General Hospital, The Orville, and Grand Hotel.

Amy Johnston - Maggie

Amy Johnston

Amy Johnston's Maggie is an innocent resident who gets taken hostage by Declan Granger.

Johnston is a stuntwoman known for her work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Atlas, and Suicide Squad.

Jimmy Gonzales - Malvado

Jimmy Gonzales

Jimmy Gonzales guest stars as El Malvado, a ruthless killer who is hunting down Jason Wyler.

Gonzales is best known for playing Canche in Mayans M.C. The actor can also be seen in House of Cards, FBI: International, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Eric Edelstein - Trey Duncan

Eric Edelstein

Eric Edelstein plays Trey Duncan, a security officer who was abducted by El Malvado to gain some information about one of his targets.

Edelstein is a voice actor known for his work on We Bare Bears, The Ghost and Molly McGee, and Baby Shark's Big Show.

Katelyn Pippy - Intruder

Katelyn Pippy

Katelyn Pippy plays the intruder who accidentally triggers Nolan's home alarm system.

Pippy has credits in Date of Honor, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and Bite Size Halloween.

Richard Ellis - Daniel Goodwin

Richard Ellis

Richard Ellis guest stars as Daniel Goodwin, a double homicide suspect who is arrested after killing two teenagers in cold blood. He has ties to Jason Wyler.

Ellis is known for his roles in Walker, A New York Story, and I Am Not Okay with This.

Bonnie Root - Mrs. Goodwin

Bonnie Root

Bonnie Root stars as Mrs. Goodwin, the mother of the double homicide suspect whom Nolan tracks down in order to persuade her son to give up information about Jason Wyler.

Root is a veteran actress with over 50 credits, with roles in Coming Soon, Blue Bloods, and Cold Case.

Jasmine Mathews - Rachel Hall

Jasmine Mathews

Jasmine Mathews makes her return in The Rookie as Rachel Hall, Bradford's ex-girlfriend and Lucy's friend from college who returns to Los Angeles.

Mathews has credits in All the Lost Ones, Sweetbitter, and The Man from Toronto.

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

Brent Huff

Brent Huff reprises his role as Quigley Smitty, an officer from the Mid-Wilshire precinct who gives Nolan information about El Malvado.

Huff returns after making a significant appearance in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 2. The actor's notable credits include Shameless, Tyson's Run, and Disaster Man.

Sean Anthony Baker - Detective Scanlon

Sean Anthony Baker

Sean Anthony Baker returns as Detective Scanlon, an LAPD detective who gives Nolan a heads-up about a suspect in custody who may know Jason Wyler's whereabouts.

Baker's most recognizable role is playing Naim Rahim in Swagger. The actor also starred in FBI, Shaft, and All American.

Here are the other main cast members who appeared in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3:

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Ivan Hernandez - Detective Graham

Deric Augustine - Miles

Arjay Smith - James Murray

Patrick Keleher - Seth Ridley

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

Nolan Goes All Out to Protect Bailey

Nathan Fillion & Eric Winter

The cold open of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3, "Out of Pocket," revolves around John Nolan asking Tim Bradford to test his newly installed security system in exchange for a pair of Los Angeles Lakers tickets.

All of this effort is due to Nolan being concerned about Bailey's safety after her ex-husband, Jason Wyler, escaped from prison in The Rookie's Season 6 finale (read more about its cast here).

Nolan is confident that his house is impenetrable, but Bradford proves him wrong in a hilarious way by easily accessing his home.

The scene then shifts to Wesley Evers, who is still concerned about Detective Graham's infatuation with his wife, Angela Lopez.

Angela notices that Wesley is preoccupied, but he dismisses her by saying that all he thinks about is the open corruption cases in the department.

Back at the station, Detective Scanlon appears to tell Nolan that Detective Graham has a double homicide suspect in custody who may or may not know Jason Wyler's hideout.

Meanwhile, Bradford and Lucy Chen are called into Sergeant Grey's office since he is not happy to learn that they are placing bets on their respective rookies, Seth Ridley and Miles Penn.

As a result, they need to swap rookies for them to learn their lesson.

The Rookies Go Rogue in a Hostage Situation

Deric Augustine & Patrick Keleher

Nolan decides to ask the double homicide suspect personally to unearth what he knows about Jason Wyler.

However, the suspect, Daniel Goodwin, wants nothing to do with him. Detective Graham then arrives to warn him to not meddle with his suspect.

The scene shifts to a heartfelt reunion between two old friends: Chen and Rachel Hall (aka Tim Bradford's ex). The pair reconnect and catch up about their lives before Chen agrees to let Rachel move in with her while she settles down in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Sergeant Grey enlists Bradford, Chen, and their rookies to assist in the pursuit of a hostile suspect in Melrose Hill.

In the area, the suspect emerges to take a hostage to try and evade the cops.

Penn and Ridley defy orders from their training officers by chasing down the suspect, rescuing the hostage, and earning their flowers by showcasing their arrest in public.

Given that they did not follow protocols, they were slapped with a major offense and their jobs are on the line.

While they are not terminated from the job, Sergeant Grey warns both of them that they are "on the edge of very thin ice," meaning that they need to be careful next time.

Nolan's Off The Books Investigation Goes Haywire

Nathan Fillion & Lisseth Chavez

In a desperate attempt to convince Daniel Goodwin to give up information about Jason, Nolan tries to convince Wesley to give him a plea deal, but he says that it is off the table because of what he did to the two teenagers he killed.

Nolan and Celina Juarez then head over to Daniel's mother to get her to convince her son to give up the information he knows. In exchange, Nolan says that he will look out for Daniel's brother who had a few run-ins with the LAPD.

After learning about the deal involving his brother, Daniel manages to give his mother some information about Jason.

Mrs. Goodwin informs Nolan and Juarez that an outsider only known as El Malvado is hunting down Jason Wyler in Los Angeles.

Angela and Nyla Harper tell Nolan to stand down since Jason is a "dead man walking," considering how dangerous El Malvado is as a hunter.

Despite that, Nolan still goes rogue and tracks down El Malvado in an abandoned theater with a hostage who appears to know something about Jason.

Malvado says that it is a stupid decision for Nolan to arrest him because they have the same goal: the end of Jason Wyler.

Still, Nolan's righteousness gets the better of him and they engage in a gunfight.

The Team Tracks Down Nolan

Brent Huff, Mekia Cox, Melissa O'Neil, & Lisseth Chavez

Back at the station, a worried Juarez informs Sergeant Grey that Nolan has been missing since the morning. This prompts the team to track down his car and phone to find him.

Harper deduces that Nolan may have talked to LAPD officer Quigley Smitty since he was the last known cop who saw El Malvado alive.

Harper, Chen, and Juarez end up tracking Nolan in the abandoned theater. While Malvado escapes, Nolan believes that killing Jason Wyler is not the solution that he is trying to find to protect his wife.

The episode ends with a heartfelt reunion between Nolan and his wife, Bailey, after she finally returns from her National Guard duty in Germany (read more about Bailey's Season 7 exit scare here).

New episodes of The Rookie Season 7 premiere on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.