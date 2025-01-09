Following Bailey's absence from The Rookie Season 7 premiere, the first teases of her return to the ABC series are already surfacing.

Step Up actress Jenna Dewan boarded The Rookie with Season 3 as firefighter, who would quickly become the love interest and, eventually, wife to the series' main protagonist John Nolan (Nathan Fillion).

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 3 Synopsis Teases Bailey's Return

In The Rookie's Season 6 finale, Nolan and Bailey were left shocked by a phone call that revealed the latter's criminal sociopath ex-husband Jason Wyler had escaped prison alongside recurring antagonist Oscar Hutchinson.

Going into the Season 7 premiere, Bailey was nowhere to be seen, while Nolan was back on the job and hunting down Jason after being shot at the end of Season 6.

Bailey wasn't the only character absent from Episode 1, "The Shot," as Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen was also nowhere to be seen. However, Thorsen's absence will, unfortunately, be far less temporary than Bailey.

Speaking with his rookie Celina Juarez, Nolan explained his wife's absence, saying, "Bailey's deployment with the National Guard ends soon," adding how that is "keeping her safe" from Jason.

As such, Bailey appears to be somewhere away from the Los Angeles with the National Guard, but it's unclear whether this was arranged to keep her far from Jason or simply a happy accident.

In an interview with ScreenRant, showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed exactly when Bailey will return to The Rookie, confirming viewers will "see her at the end of Episode 3" after sitting out Season 7's opening installments.

After returning with Episode 3, Bailey is expected to stick around as a series regular in the cast of The Rookie Season 7, with plenty more intriguing stories to come involving Jason and a potential child on the way.

The synopsis for Episode 3, "Out of Pocket," teases that "ahead of Bailey's return home," referring to her absence from the opening episodes, Nolan "looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler:"

"Ahead of Bailey’s return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley feels unsettled over Angela."

Speaking recently to Parade, Jenna Dewan teased how Jason is "threatening [their] lives and [their] relationship" as he seeks out revenge against the couple for putting him back behind bars:

“We come back strong. Because right away, Jason is on the run and looking for Bailey and threatening our lives and our relationship. I’m right away dealing with that and how we’re going to protect ourselves and capture him.”

In terms of when the trouble with Jason will be resolved, Hawley confirmed to Parade that the storyline will conclude "in the first half" of the 18-episode season, while the situation with Oscar will be a "longer conversation."

It's unclear whether viewers should expect Jason to be arrested and dealt with in Episode 3 amid Bailey's return, or whether her comeback will see her join the hunt for her ex-husband to bring him to justice several episodes down the line.

Once the door is closed on The Rookie's escaped Jason conundrum, there is plenty still to come for Nolan and Bailey in Season 7. After the couple ruled out having a biological child last season, adoption appeared to be next on the cards for them, meaning that process ought to be explored across the season.

Why Bailey Sits Out The Rookie Season 7's Opening Episodes

Those following The Rookie will be well aware that Bailey sat out the season premiere, and she is expected to be absent from Episode 2 as well. This comes as a strange occurrence as Jenna Dewan is a series regular who has appeared in almost every episode in recent seasons.

During an interview with TVLine ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Alexi Hawley explained Bailey would be absent from the opening episodes because, "Jenna [Dewan]'s about to have a baby in real life:"

"As you know, Jenna [Dewan]’s about to have a baby in real life, so we probably won’t see [Bailey] for the first few episodes because of that."

The actress announced her pregnancy glamorously on a Romper magazine cover in January 2024 before giving birth to daughter Rhiannon on June 14.

Prior to her recent pregnancy, Dewan already had two children: a daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and a son Callum who she gave birth to in March 2020 with her fiancée Steve Kazee.

Dewan began dating Shameless' Gus Pfender actor Kazee in 2018 at some point after her split from Magic Mike star Tatum in April of the same year.

Going into filming The Rookie's sixth season, Dewan was pregnant, which led many to speculate whether Bailey would have her own child. However, the show took the complete opposite route, as The Rookie revealed Bailey can't have biological children due to an unfortunate medical condition.

New episodes of The Rookie air every Tuesday night on ABC (read more about the Season 7 release schedule and upcoming episodes).