Nathan Fillion and The Rookie team will be back on ABC imminently as Season 6 of the hit series continues its release schedule with Episode 4.

The hit ABC drama has wowed fans since its debut in October 2018. It tells the tale of a mid-forties divorcee who, after his marriage dissolves, decides to make a career change and become an LAPD police officer.

The story has evolved since then, but the show continues to bring in solid numbers, averaging more than 3 million viewers an episode in its latest season (via Programming Insider).

As The Rookie Season 6 continues, fans know when Episode 4 will be released.

Airing on ABC, the series will return with the fourth episode of its sixth season on Tuesday, March 26.

This will bring to a close a three-week gap between the release of Episodes 3 and 4.

The series will continue to air on the Disney-owned network's 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT slot, taking its place as one of the network's tentpole primetime titles.

After the show's linear TV debut, it can be streamed on Hulu the following day, for fans who may have missed it cable.

Here is a list of the show's release date schedule for Episodes 4 and 5:

Episode 4 - Tuesday, March 26

Episode 5 - Tuesday, April 2

Season 6, Episode 4 (titled "Training Day") is a big one for the fan-favorite ABC drama.

Following up on the events of Episode 3, this latest chapter in The Rookie story will see "Officer Aaron Thorsen's first day back" after a shocking assault that ended Season 5, as well as a potential breakthrough in the ongoing hunt for the pentagram killer (via ABC):

"It's Officer Aaron Thorsen's first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he's ready to work; the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer."

Is Season 6 the End of The Rookie?

As of writing, no information of anything beyond The Rookie Season 6 has been made public.

Heading into Season 6's second half, ABC remains tight-lipped on the future of the Nathan Fillion-led series.

Considering the beloved crime drama has sustained big viewership numbers, one would assume Season 7 is inevitable.

However, typically, the new season of The Rookie has been greenlit before the last even begins. So, what is holding up a Season 7 announcement?

Well, it could have something to do with the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.

This months-long labor dispute (along with a rise in costs) shook the entertainment industry to its core and has made studios like Disney (which owns ABC) act more intentionally when deciding what it does and does not greenlight.

That does not mean The Rookie Season 7 will not happen, but, given the industry's calculated approach to things right now, it could still be some time before fans hear about it.

New episodes of The Rookie air on ABC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.