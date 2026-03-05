Avengers: Doomsday Will Reportedly Ditch Key Deadpool & Wolverine MacGuffin

A MacGuffin from the MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine is said to be left out of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Coming on the back of multiple new TV shows and movies from the Multiverse Saga, Doomsday will dive further into that concept than almost any comic-book movie has ever done before. However, with plenty of lead-up to Doomsday, Marvel Studios may not use everything established to this point.

A new rumor hinted that Marvel Studios will abandon the concept of Anchor Beings in Avengers: Doomsday. Reported by @Cryptic4KQual on X, they noted that the "anchor being thing is a mess" and that they do not believe the concept is used in the next Avengers movie.

The idea of Anchor Beings was introduced in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, described as beings that hold a reality together. Specifically, Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox spoke about them being "[entities] of such vital importance that when they die, their whole world slowly withers out of existence." Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was then revealed to be the Anchor Being in Wade Wilson's universe, which began deteriorating after Wolverine's death in 2017's Logan.

Marvel Studios

This theme played a pivotal role throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, as Deadpool scoured the multiverse for another version of Logan to replace the one who had died. Eventually, this worked out for Deadpool, as he and Logan not only stopped Cassandra Nova from destroying their universe but also saved Earth-10005.

Marvel Studios is prepping for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, the second Phase 6 movie and the MCU's fifth Avengers film. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, over 30 of the top actors from the MCU and past legacy Marvel films will join forces to take him down as he threatens the safety of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut on December 18.

Why Anchor Beings' Absence May Not Matter for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

While leaving the Anchor Being concept out of Doomsday may be a shocker, it may also not matter much in the long run. The Anchor Being idea in play could simply be too much for fans who are already expecting so much out of the story.

A handful of minor spoilers for Doomsday were already teased, setting up what could be Marvel's most ambitious movie to date. This includes a potential fight between the Avengers and the X-Men at the X-Mansion, with Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell playing important roles as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter as well.

It also remains to be seen whether Deadpool and Wolverine themselves will be part of Doomsday, with rumors indicating they play only small roles compared to the rest of the massive cast. That may not leave much reason for Marvel to revisit the Anchor Being concept if no one involved in its introduction is returning.