Fantastic Four First Steps Director Reveals A Subtle Deadpool & Wolverine Easter Egg Everyone Missed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director shared a shocking Easter egg in his movie that tied back to 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Throughout the last 17 years, Easter eggs have been a consistent part of Marvel's releases, which even applies to moments outside of the movies and TV shows.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman confirmed that he used a film set previously seen in Deadpool & Wolverine. Speaking with Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, Shakman explained that he and his team "used part of that backlot that they had built at Pinewood [Studios]," at which the fight between Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Deadpool Corps occurred. While Marvel "tore down a bunch of it" and redecorated for The Fantastic Four, many of the buildings and structures remained unchanged:

"Parts of it. Yeah, so yes, good eyes! We used part of that backlot that they had built at Pinewood for that big fight with all the Deadpools, but if you remember that, it was sort of a V-shaped, Y-shaped kind of street, and so we tore down a bunch of it and rebuilt things, but a few of those storefronts and things are the same. Although, of course, we dressed it for the ‘60s, changed the names and a lot of the stores and changed a lot of the storefronts."

For reference, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm is first seen in the Yancy Street area of Earth-828's New York City about 16 minutes into The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This area is where the astronaut grew up, and fans later see him helping get people into the synagogue he attends to practice his Jewish faith.

Marvel Studios

The set comes into Deadpool & Wolverine about an hour and a half into the movie's 2-hour-10-minute runtime (the longest of the Deadpool movies). Wade Wilson and Logan find Mr. Paradox here before a quick interaction with Cassandra Nova. However, they are derailed when the Deadpool Corps, made up of "100 kill-thirsty Deadpools," comes through a portal with the intent of taking the titular antiheroes out.

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach. This story highlights the titular quartet in their home universe (Earth-828) and shows them teaming up to stop the Silver Surfer and Galactus from consuming their world. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman lead the way in Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. Wade Wilson and Logan become trapped in the Void and encounter countless wild Marvel variants. Both films are streaming on Disney+.

Deadpool, Wolverine, & The Fantastic Four's MCU Future

Marvel

The Fantastic Four's future is set, as they will play big roles in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Considering they will have to team up with countless other heroes to take on Doctor Doom, the team's biggest antagonist from the comics, it comes as no shock that they will be key in the fight to keep the multiverse intact.

Deadpool and Wolverine are a little more up in the air, as Marvel has not confirmed when the foul-mouthed crime fighters will return to action. However, Marvel seems to have big plans in mind for both of them.

Discussions have already begun regarding the potential reunion of Reynolds and Jackman for a fourth Deadpool movie, following the global box office success of their first collaboration, which grossed $1.3 billion. That movie is not officially in development, and neither actor has fully committed to the idea yet, but Marvel and the fans remain eager to see them team up again.

Additionally, fans are hopeful that both actors will join the cast of one or both of the next two Avengers movies. Especially considering Doomsday already has seven mutant actors confirmed for the cast, seeing them team up with Reynolds and Jackman would be the cherry on top for longtime Marvel diehards.